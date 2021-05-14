WATCH: Maggie Rose’s “Saint”

Jerry Holthouse 5 seconds ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 0 Views

The newest music video from Maggie Rose just came out. “Saint” is the third track to be released in advance of Rose’s forthcoming studio album, Have A Seat, due out on August 20 via Starstruck Records. Have A Seat was recorded live at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL , and was produced by Ben Tanner.

“This song’s about admitting to not being perfect and being okay with that,” says Rose. “It’s something we should stop expecting of women—because women are many things, and saintly is not a requirement.”

In 2019, Rose toured with Heart, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Kelly Clarkson. She also shared the Cayamo Cruise bill with Emmylou Harris and Jason Isbell.

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Kelsea Ballerini And Kane Brown Will Host CMT Awards

CMT today announced country superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will take the stage as …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!
© Copyright 2003-2021
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.