WATCH: Maggie Rose’s “Saint”

The newest music video from Maggie Rose just came out. “Saint” is the third track to be released in advance of Rose’s forthcoming studio album, Have A Seat, due out on August 20 via Starstruck Records. Have A Seat was recorded live at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL , and was produced by Ben Tanner.

“This song’s about admitting to not being perfect and being okay with that,” says Rose. “It’s something we should stop expecting of women—because women are many things, and saintly is not a requirement.”

In 2019, Rose toured with Heart, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and Kelly Clarkson. She also shared the Cayamo Cruise bill with Emmylou Harris and Jason Isbell.