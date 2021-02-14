Brandy Clark Celebrates Anniversary Of “Your Life is a Record”

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album, Your Life is a Record, eight-time GRAMMY nominee Brandy Clark will release a special new deluxe edition, Your Life is a Record (Deluxe), March 5 on Warner Records.

In addition to all eleven songs from Your Life is a Record, the deluxe album will feature six bonus tracks including “Remember Me Beautiful,” a new song Clark wrote earlier this year as part of NPR’s Morning Edition Song Project. The album will also feature special collaborations with Brandi Carlile (“Like Mine” and “Same Devil”) and Lindsey Buckingham (“The Past is the Past”) as well as live renditions of two album tracks: “Pawn Shop” and “Who You Thought I Was,” the latter of which is out today. Listen above.

Moreover, in honor of the album’s anniversary, Clark will perform her first ticketed livestream concert Saturday, March 6 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT via Mandolin. Tickets for the show are available now with a selection of purchase options, including a limited number of VIP packages with signed merchandise and a virtual meet & greet. Fans will also have the option to add a digital download of the deluxe album to their livestream ticket, to be delivered on release day. Full details can be found HERE.

The new release continues a big year for Clark, who is nominated for two awards at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards—Best Country Album (Your Life is a Record) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Who You Thought I Was”)—as well as Outstanding Music Artist at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards. Produced by Jay Joyce, Your Life is a Record continues to receive widespread critical praise and landed on several “Best of 2020” lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, Paste and Slate, who declares, “one of the greatest living short-story-song writers in country (which really means in any genre)…I don’t think there’s a 2020 country or country-adjacent album that outdoes Clark’s.”