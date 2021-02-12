Merle Monroe Releases “I’m Leaving Town Tonight”

Since Merle Monroe released their debut album in 2019, the Bluegrass group has quickly added to their list of accolades. In addition to charting multiple No. 1 hits and scoring their first IBMA nomination in 2020, they’re bringing a fresh approach to the evolving genre. With the New Year now in full swing, the band is moving to their brand new single, “I’m Leaving Town Tonight.” Written by co-founder Tim Raybon, the recording made its world premiere this morning on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction.

“We are very appreciative to our fans and our friends in radio for the support of our music – your support makes this worthwhile,” says Merle Monroe co-founders Daniel Grindstaff and Tim Raybon. “We hope you enjoy ‘I’m Leaving Town Tonight’ and can’t wait for you all to hear the upcoming project!”

“I’m Leaving Town Tonight” serves as the latest release from the band’s upcoming album Songs of a Simple Life, set for release on May 7. The sophomore project will pick up right where the debut Back to the Country left off, by writing the next chapter in the rising band’s story. “I’m Leaving Town Tonight” is an upbeat recording that is the perfect way to showcase what fans can expect from the full collection. It tells the story about leaving to escape all your troubles, but with a unique twist. Heavily inspired by their main influences Merle Haggard and Bill Monroe, that connection is clearly heard in the group’s signature sound.

Bluegrass fans got their first taste of the album in the form of the lead single, “God’s Still in Control” in 2020. To date, the song has struck a chord with listeners, going on to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart, along with Roots Music Report. Last fall, Merle Monroe unveiled the second single “Hello Sunshine,” which has gone on to become arguably their most successful hit to date. The anthem has spent several weeks at No. 1 on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart, with Music Row Magazine saying, “Happy, toe-tapping music of new love. Love these close-harmony, fleet-fingered guys.”