Brad Paisley To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series

The National Football League today announced that Nashvillian, Brad Paisley will headline the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light on Saturday, April 26, closing out an three days at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.

As the grand finale to Draft weekend, Brad Paisley will take the stage at the Draft Theater near Lambeau Field for a free concert following the conclusion of Round 7 of the Draft.

“There’s nothing like football to bring people together, and the NFL Draft is where it all begins,” said Brad Paisley. “As a lifelong fan, I can’t wait to help close out an unforgettable weekend—with a little music and one heck of a party.”

The NFL Draft Concert Series also features a spectacular drone show on Friday, April 25, following Rounds 2–3 of the Draft. As part of the weekend’s entertainment lineup, the nighttime show will light up the Green Bay skyline with a cutting-edge display of more than 500 drones flying in choreographed formations above Lambeau Field, honoring the history of the Draft and the legacy of Packers football.

“We’re excited to welcome one of country music’s biggest stars to the Draft,” said Tim Tubito, NFL senior director of global event presentation & entertainment. “Brad understands how football brings people together. His performance is our way of saying thank you to the fans, the prospects, and the city of Green Bay—and the perfect way to close out an unforgettable weekend.”

Paisley joins an elite list of performers who have helped bring the Draft to life through music through the years, including Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley, Weezer, Motely Cru, Ice Cube, Marshmello, Kings of Leon, Fall Out Boy, Big Sean and more.

The NFL recently announced that Milwaukee-based choir members from the James Weldon Johnson Foundation’s ‘National Hymn Choir’ will sing “Lift Every Voice,” directed by Ben Bedroske, and singer-songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr., will sing the national anthem from the Draft Theater stage on the first day.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!