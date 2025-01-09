Bonnaroo Tickets Now On Sale!

Ok Bonnaroovians, tickets are officially on sale and the early buzz is that 2025 will sell out quicker than most because of the stellar lineup. So get your tickets now by clicking below!

As usual Nashville.com will be posting “Featured Bonnaroo Artists” articles up until the festival so you can learn about the acts you may not know or learn more about the acts you already do know.

It will be an incredible weekend with the most amazing people on the planet. This is Nashville.com’s absolute favorite festival and personally my 18th Bonnaroo. I’ve honestly never had a bad experience on the Farm and have made so many friends that I still keep in touch with. It’s only 154 days until June 12th, seems like a long time but it will be here before you know it. Stay tuned to Nashville.com for more Bonnaroo news!

–Jerry Holthouse



