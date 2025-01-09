Irish Music Conference Partners With IBMA

It’s a long way from Nashville but having just made my first trip there, I can tell you Ireland is all about the music. The Kilkenny Roots Music Festival was off the charts last May. Amazing country with friendly music loving people. That said, the IBMA just announced Ireland’s premiere music conference, Your Roots Are Showing and the International Bluegrass Music Association have partnered. The pairing reflects the celebration of Bluegrass, Folk, Americana and Roots music which Your Roots Are Showing conference founders, Charlene Sloan and Brendan McCreanor, had in mind when they first imagined the conference.

Charlene Sloan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Your Roots Are Showing – Ireland’s Folk Conference, says, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). Bringing IBMA to Ireland for this year’s event marks a significant milestone in the growth of Your Roots Are Showing. The opportunity to collaborate with an organization that has such a profound impact on the bluegrass community is truly special. We look forward to welcoming IBMA to Killarney and celebrating the incredible legacy of Peter Rowan with his well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as hearing him share his insights during the ‘In Conversation with Peter Rowan’ panel, which will be hosted by IBMA’s Business Development Director, Anna Kline. We’re also excited to announce that we will be attending IBMA in Chattanooga, TN this September to continue building these vital connections.”

“As a musician, I’ve always been inspired by the artistry of Peter Rowan, so it’s a great honor to see him receive the Lifetime Achievement Award,” says Brendan McCreanor, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Your Roots Are Showing – Ireland’s Folk Conference and Musician. “I’m also excited to spend time in Kentucky, immersing myself in Old Time music, which will be an interesting endeavor as an uilleann piper and whistle player. This partnership with IBMA provides us with a wonderful opportunity to elevate the bluegrass tradition in Ireland and strengthen ties between the folk and bluegrass communities. I’m also looking forward to representing YRAS at the IBMA conference in Chattanooga this September.”

IBMA’s Executive Director, Ken White says, “Our partnership with Your Roots Are Showing harkens back to the very beginnings of bluegrass, when Irish melodies found their way to Uncle Pen’s fiddle in Kentucky. Our bluegrass family continues to grow, proof positive that bluegrass is alive and well around the globe. From the IBMA International Band Performance Grant program to supporting our international industry partners at YRAS, we remain committed to strengthening the ties of our worldwide musical family.”

The growth Your Roots Are Showing has seen in its three year journey is reflected by a move to a new, bigger venue to accomodate the increase in industry attendees, media, exhibitors, artists and music lovers in general.

“We’re excited to host this year’s conference at The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney, Co. Kerry, one of Ireland’s most famous and scenic destinations. The proximity to Gleneagle INEC Arena was part of our draw to this venue, which is where we’ll hold our inaugural FOLK iN FUSION kick off concert headlined by Rhiannon Giddens. The Gleneagle also offers world class natural beauty with activities and attractions on their doorstep, including Killarney National Park’s stunning lakes, and mountains,” adds Sloan.

The January 14th FOLK iN FUSION concert unveiled its world-class lineup in December, 2024 as the kick off of 2025’s Your Roots Are Showing – Ireland’s Folk Conference. Tickets are available here: www.inec.ie/gigs/folk-in-fusion-yras-live/.

The lineup recently added some of the most celebrated names in Folk, Bluegrass, Country and Americana, including:

Alison Brown – GRAMMY-winning banjo virtuoso and co-founder of Compass Records, whose groundbreaking artistry redefines the possibilities of the instrument.

Enda Scahill – Co-founder of We Banjo 3 and a four-time national champion, recipient of the 2022 Steve Martin Banjo Prize.

Dirk Powell – Four-time GRAMMY winner blending Appalachian, Cajun, and Creole traditions, with contributions to major film scores.

David Geaney – Five-time World Champion Irish dancer, known for his innovative and high-energy performances in Velocity.

These newly announced artists join an already stellar lineup, featuring:

Peter Rowan – Bluegrass legend and recipient of the first-ever Your Roots Are Showing Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ron Block – 14 time GRAMMY-winning member of Alison Krauss & Union Station, celebrated for his masterful banjo and guitar playing.

Rhiannon Giddens – Two-time GRAMMY winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient, delivering a keynote address during the conference.

Thomas Gabriel – Grandson of Johnny Cash, bringing a unique blend of country and rock.

Sandy Kelly – Ireland’s first lady of country music, whose timeless voice is a national treasure.

Kenny Sharp – A rising Nashville star, Kenny Sharp adds a fresh perspective to the lineup.

Brendan McCreanor – Known for his innovative approach to the uilleann pipes, showcasing the rich sounds of Ireland.

Gerry O’Connor – A world-renowned fiddle player with a deep respect for tradition.

Liam Ó Maonlaí – The powerful voice behind Hothouse Flowers, a cornerstone of Irish culture.

Brown Liquor Music – Bringing high-energy performances and ensuring an engaging experience for all.

