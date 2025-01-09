WATCH: Dean Lewis’ “With You”

Dean Lewis has announced the deluxe edition of his #2 ARIA-charting album, The Epilogue, slated for release in 2025 via Capitol Records.

Alongside today’s announcement comes the release of ‘With You’, the first single lifted from the deluxe edition. Listen to “With You.’ (listen and watch above)

Lewis will be appearing at the Brooklyn Bowl here in Nashville on April 3rd.

“With You” was produced by Dean Lewis alongside Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves), Colin Foote (Kygo), and Alex Borel (Ruth B.). Accompanying the single is the official music video, shot at the breathtaking Bethells Beach in New Zealand by Dean’s long-time creative confidante—his brother, Sean Loaney.

Originally released in October, The Epilogue LP skyrocketed to #2 on the ARIA Album Chart, #2 on the ARIA Australian Chart, and #2 on the ARIA Vinyl Chart. The 12-track LP delivered standout singles including “Trust Me Mate,” “Memories,” “All I Ever Wanted,’” and “Empire,” all of which received instant additions on commercial radio networks across Australia. To date, tracks from The Epilogue have accumulated over 275 million global streams and have been supported extensively across DSPs worldwide, including features on the covers of Apple Music’s Global NMD, Spotify’s NMF ANZ, and Amazon’s Acoustic Chill, as well as out-of-home (OOH) campaigns on YouTube LA and New York and Spotify Germany.

Following the album’s release of The Epilogue in October 2024, Dean embarked on his largest Australian headline tour to date as part of The Epilogue Global Tour. The SOLD-OUT National Tour saw the singer-songwriter play across all capital cities, including two ICC Theatre shows in Sydney and two Rod Laver Arena shows in Melbourne. During the tour, Dean road-tested “With You,” performing it as a solo piece on guitar and piano to over 90,000 fans across the country. A pre-tease of the song has already generated over 2,500 creates on TikTok.

Internationally, The Epilogue made a significant impact, debuting at #10 on the Spotify Global Chart, #17 in the Netherlands, and #18 in Switzerland.

