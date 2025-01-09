 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Jan
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

MORE
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
WATCH: Dean Lewis' "With You"

WATCH: Dean Lewis’ “With You”

Dean Lewis has announced the deluxe edition of his #2 ARIA-charting album, The Epilogue, slated for release in 2025 via Capitol Records.

Alongside today’s announcement comes the release of ‘With You’, the first single lifted from the deluxe edition. Listen to “With You.’ (listen and watch above)

Lewis will be appearing at the Brooklyn Bowl here in Nashville on April 3rd.

“With You” was produced by Dean Lewis alongside Tommy English (Kacey Musgraves), Colin Foote (Kygo), and Alex Borel (Ruth B.). Accompanying the single is the official music video, shot at the breathtaking Bethells Beach in New Zealand by Dean’s long-time creative confidante—his brother, Sean Loaney.

Originally released in October, The Epilogue LP skyrocketed to #2 on the ARIA Album Chart, #2 on the ARIA Australian Chart, and #2 on the ARIA Vinyl Chart. The 12-track LP delivered standout singles including “Trust Me Mate,” “Memories,” “All I Ever Wanted,’” and “Empire,” all of which received instant additions on commercial radio networks across Australia. To date, tracks from The Epilogue have accumulated over 275 million global streams and have been supported extensively across DSPs worldwide, including features on the covers of Apple Music’s Global NMD, Spotify’s NMF ANZ, and Amazon’s Acoustic Chill, as well as out-of-home (OOH) campaigns on YouTube LA and New York and Spotify Germany.

Following the album’s release of The Epilogue in October 2024, Dean embarked on his largest Australian headline tour to date as part of The Epilogue Global Tour. The SOLD-OUT National Tour saw the singer-songwriter play across all capital cities, including two ICC Theatre shows in Sydney and two Rod Laver Arena shows in Melbourne. During the tour, Dean road-tested “With You,” performing it as a solo piece on guitar and piano to over 90,000 fans across the country. A pre-tease of the song has already generated over 2,500 creates on TikTok.

Internationally, The Epilogue made a significant impact, debuting at #10 on the Spotify Global Chart, #17 in the Netherlands, and #18 in Switzerland.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Quartz Hill Records Signs Country Pop Duo 2 Lane Summer

Quartz Hill Records Signs Country Pop Duo 2 Lane Summer

Quartz Hill Records, a Brown Sellers Brown company, today announced the signing of soulful country …

Grand Ole Opry Kicks Off It's 100th Year

Grand Ole Opry Kicks Off Its 100th Year

The Grand Ole Opry ushered in its 100th year on the airwaves at Nashville’s historic …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL