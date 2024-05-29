The Infamous Stringdusters Release ‘Songs from the River’ Compilation

Nashville.com favorites, The Infamous Stringdusters, have released Songs from the River, their first true compilation album featuring select catalog tracks that fit the theme of rivers. The 24-song compilation comes in tandem with the band’s upcoming ‘Nights on the River’ tour they will embark on throughout the summer into the fall occurring in primarily river towns across the country. Listen to Rattlesnake Creek above.

Kicking off with the carefree “1901: A Canyon Odyssey” off of the band’s 2017 record Laws of Gravity and heading into the coupling of “Summercamp” and “Where the River Runs Cold” off 2014’s Let it Go, Songs from the River serves as a summative anthology that captures the essence of flowing melodies and rhythmic currents. The record showcases a multitude of material throughout different albums, eras, lead singers, and tempos making it both an ideal starting point for those to dip their toes into the band’s catalog or diehard fans looking to float down a stream of curated tributary material. The compilation also includes selections from all members’ solo work including Chris Pandolfi’s “Ballad of Earl Parrot” ft. Oteil Burbridge, Travis Book’s “Afraid of Love” off of his recent Americana-rock oriented release Love and Other Strange Emotions, Andy Falco’s “Rattlesnake Creek,” “North and South of the River” by Jeremy Garrett, and “Resurrection Bay” by Andy Hall, and more. The album includes a live version of “Rain,” a track that has never been previously recorded or released.

On the band’s decision to cultivate the compilation and spend the summer touring around river towns, dobroist & vocalist Andy Hall states, “Combining our love of songwriting and our love of nature has always been part of who we are as a band. We’ve spent many nights on the river together, singing, playing and celebrating friendship and wild places. We present to you our appreciation of that eternal flow with this compilation, Songs from the River.”

