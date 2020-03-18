St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon Date Change

With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and based on the direction and recommendations of public health agencies and local authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon, originally scheduled for April 25-26, 2020 has been postponed. The new 2020 event date, which is currently being finalized with local officials, will be communicated as soon as possible. Participants that are registered for the event will receive an email in the coming days with further details. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing Participants with an exceptional event experience in the future.