Bonnaroo Announces Campgrounds And Plazas Lineup

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has announced the lineup for its famed Campgrounds and Plazas. The 20th-anniversary edition of Bonnaroo takes place September 2–5, 2021 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Strategically located and well-lit public places throughout the campgrounds, Bonnaroo’s communal areas, known as Plazas, include shade, free public Wi-Fi, showers, activities, charging stations, Clean Vibes Trading Post redemption centers, cooling stations, medical, safety stations, information, and portable restrooms. The 2021 Campground Plazas lineup features several returning favorites along with several all-new experiences:

CENTEROO

For the first time ever, Bonnaroovians can say “ I roo ” at the House of MatROOmony. Produced by iamsound, Bonnaroo’s new House of Love will host romantic activities like Lovesick Karaoke Happy Hour, interactive photo booth installations, and daily wedding ceremonies where attendees can get hitched by very special guests. Registration is available now HERE .

PLAZAS & CAMPGROUNDS

“Sanctuary Of Self Love,” curated by Hayley Williams in collaboration with iamsound and Conscious City Guide, will be back and better than ever. Bonnaroovians can relax and rejuvenate themselves through the weekend with mindful movement practices (including a newly expanded meditation forest, tea ceremony gazebo, and yoga space), hairstyling by the new Good Dye Young on-site Hair Salon, deep sound bath rituals, talks, and panel sessions offering powerful tools for mental clarity and personal transformation, and, for the first time ever, a healers village offering pre-booked one-on-one sessions spanning massage to aura photography and reiki.

Presented by BACARDÍ, the totally re-imagined and re-oriented “Where In The Woods ” stage will feature DJs and surprise headliners in a new magical treehouse environment where Bonnaroovians can chill during the day and party all night on a spectacular dance floor that comes to life after dark with kaleidoscopic lights and sounds. New additions also include immersive cabanas and a massive conga line hosted by NPI and Puzzle.

Plaza 3: House of Yes and Little Cinema return in 2021, bringing Brooklyn magic to Bonnaroo with epic spectacles, immersive movie screenings, circus shows galore, and of course all-night dance parties for the weird, wild, and wonderful. In addition, House of Yes will host Bonnaroo’s second annual Pride Parade , a rainbow celebration of diversity, sexuality, and humanity this year presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Plaza 5: The all-new Groop’s Galactic Giddy-Up is where interstellar vibes meet rhinestone-ridiculous. Located inside the Groop Camping area in the GA Campground and presented by iamsound, Galactic Giddy-Up is the space cowboy dive-bar built to empower the awesome and wonderfully weird Bonnaroovian community via groop and community-oriented games, activities, parties, mixers, and more, including catch competitions judged by celebrity guests, talent shows, Bonnaroovian battles of the bands, line dancing and more. In addition, Galactic Giddy-Up will bring all the usual plaza amenities to Groop Camping, including bathrooms, showers, shade and chill spaces, fans and misters, food and beverage vendors, charging stations, info booth, medical, security, and more.

Plaza 6: Killer Mike’s Swag Shop will showcase a cool, casual, and artistic approach to self-care, offering good music, casual conversation, and a great haircut.

Plaza 7: The Grove is a fantastical wooded oasis, filled with mythical creatures by Brett Douglas Hunter and live harp performances by Yomí That Harpist.

