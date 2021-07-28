“The Charlie Daniels Podcast” Launches August 6th

Charlie Daniels, Jr., son of the late country music and southern rock icon Charlie Daniels, announced a new bi-weekly podcast dedicated to the life and career of his father. “The Charlie Daniels Podcast: From ‘Long Haired Country Boy’ to ’Simple Man,’ The Best There’s Ever Been” officially launches with its first episode on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8 a.m. / CT.

“The Charlie Daniels Podcast,” hosted by Daniels, Jr. will feature previously recorded interviews with the senior Daniels, as well as special guests who knew the late Country Music Hall of Fame member best. These guests will include producers, band and road crew members, office staff, and of course, the artists who were influenced by his music.

“It took me a long time to decide on a long-term way to honor dad, his career and his music,” explains Daniels, Jr. ”Launching a podcast seemed to be the best way to do that. We’re also featuring dad’s music because to do a Charlie Daniels podcast without music is only giving part of the story. I can’t wait for dad’s fans to hear the many, many stories there are to tell about him.”

The kick-off podcast will feature Roger Campbell, Charlie Daniels Band (CDB) roadie and guitar tuner for 44 years. Upcoming guests include Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew, CDB band member Charlie Hayward, as well as Billy Crain, brother of the late Tommy Crain who played with the CDB from 1975-1989. Both Hayward and Billy Crain performed on Daniels’ final album, Beau Weevils — Songs in the Key of E. Many other guests are being scheduled and will be announced in the coming weeks.

Links to the Spotify-hosted shows will be available at charliedaniels.com/podcast.

This summer, the life and career of Daniels will be honored at the upcoming 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels, set to take place on on August 18 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are available for purchase here. The night will include performances by Alabama, The Marshall Tucker Band, Ricky Skaggs, Trace Adkins, Chris Young, Randy Travis, Lorrie Morgan, Michael W. Smith, Big & Rich, CeCe Winans, Gretchen Wilson, Jenny Tolman, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, The SteelDrivers, and many more. Daniels’ longtime band, The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform to honor its legendary frontman.