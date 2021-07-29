Celebrate Restored Centennial Park With Dan + Shay

To help celebrate Nashville’s newly renovated & restored Centennial Park in front of the famed Parthenon, Dan + Shay will be performing a family-friendly summer night out show.

General admission tickets are only $25 and here’s what the night will include:

A full, festival production headline concert set from from Dan + Shay that with include songs off their new album Good Things along with no shortage of hits from the duo’s catalog from a massive stage with large video screens on all sides to ensure visibility from anywhere in the park. Food & beverage vendors highlighting local Nashville businesses.

You will also get the first glimpse into the fully completed Centennial Park restoration project, which includes:

Redesigned West End entrance to allocate more space to pedestrians, new entry signage, and new planting beds showcasing seasonal color with pollinator flower and shrub species

Re-engineered The Great Lawn, which now features sports field-quality turf and drainage improvements. The lawn is now flanked on each side with 20’-wide pedestrian promenades shaded by double rows of shade trees, with space between the trees designed to accommodate tents and food vendors during events. Proudly standing on the east promenade will be a new monument to Tennessee Women Suffragists. The Parthenon will be illuminated with a new LED lighting system in addition to landscape and pedestrian improvements. The lighting is designed to celebrate the iconic structure’s classical architectural features and sculptural details.

Tickets are available for purchase HERE. A portion of each ticket price will benefit the Centennial Park Conservancy.

WHEN

Friday, August 13, 2021

Doors Open: 5:00pm CT

WHERE

The Great Lawn in Centennial Park

2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

*Entrance on West End Ave between 25 th Ave N & 28 th Ave N