BMI Brings Hip-Hop Royalty to Nashville

BMI brought hip-hop royalty to Music City on December 17, hosting an intimate conversation with Clipse at Nashville’s Analog. The invitation-only gathering brought together industry insiders for an up-close look at the creative process behind the duo’s GRAMMY-nominated album, Let God Sort Em Out.

Moderated by respected music executive Phil Thornton and hosted by BMI’s Shannon Sanders, the discussion found Pusha T and Malice reflecting on their reunion, their collaborative songwriting approach, and the vision that shaped the critically acclaimed project. The duo also unpacked the album’s impressive five GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance for “Chains & Whips,” Best Rap Song for “The Birds Don’t Sing,” and Best Music Video for “So Be It.”

Throughout the evening, Clipse spoke candidly about longevity, creative trust, and the evolution of their sound, offering rare insight into how Let God Sort Em Out came together. The night wrapped with an exclusive screening of the group’s latest music video, “P.O.V.”, featuring Tyler, The Creator, capping off a memorable night that underscored Nashville’s growing role as a hub for genre-spanning music conversations.

