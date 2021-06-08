Bluegrass Sensation Merle Monroe Release “Songs of a Simple Life”

Merle Monroe continues to make a name for their selves releasing their sophomore album, Songs of a Simple Life. The Pinecastle Records project includes 12 new recordings, each spotlighting the IBMA-nominated band’s signature style which is heavily influenced by music icons Bill Monroe and Merle Haggard.

Featured on the album is the latest single, “Goodbye Marie.” Written by Dennis Linde and Mel McDaniel, the lyrics perfectly fit the theme of the record. It was unveiled last week during a special edition of SiriusXM’s Sidetracks with host Kyle Cantrell. During the show, the band also exclusively premiered the entire project in-full for fans to hear for the very first time. Merle Monroe had another surprise earlier this week, when they also revealed another album cut called “Shelby Tell Me” on The Bluegrass Situation. Other standout recordings on Songs of a Simple Life include a must-hear rendition of “(I’d Be) A Legend In My Time” which showcases a different side of the band. Over the years, the track has been covered by Country greats like Ronnie Milsap, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Waylon Jennings, etc.

To date, the record has already produced THREE number one radio hits. With the first release, “God’s Still In Control” being unveiled late spring of 2020, the song served as a leading inspiration to help get fans through the raging pandemic. It was followed by the second single “Hello Sunshine” last fall, which went on to top the Bluegrass charts for multiple weeks, becoming one of the group’s best charting songs. The track offered a glimmer of hope and optimism that was very much needed at the time. They also unveiled the hard-driving third single, “I’m Leaving Town Tonight” earlier this year which would spend multiple weeks in the top spot of the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart.

On Songs of a Simple Life, Merle Monroe is moving into new territory. Founded by members Tim Raybon and Daniel Grindstaff, they’re charging full steam ahead. Raybon has proven himself as one of the genre’s most promising songwriters. In addition to writing THREE Number One hits for Merle Monroe over the last year, the hitmaker took his craft to new heights on the new record, penning an impressive seven cuts. Playing on the record includes Tim Raybon (vocals, guitar, bass), Daniel Grindstaff (vocals, banjo), Derek Deakins (fiddle), Kent Blanton (bass), Stephen Burwell (fiddle), Andy Leftwich (mandolin), Harry Stinson (percussion), Trey Hensley (guitar), Kevin Richardson (guitar), Gaven Largent (resophonic guitar), Harry Clark(mandolin) and Josh Swift (resophonic guitar).