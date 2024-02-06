SOURCE Nashville Announces Hall Of Fame Inductees

SOURCE Nashville has announced this year’s SOURCE Hall of Fame inductees.

Founded in 1991 by Shelia Shipley Biddy, Judy Harris and Pat Rolfe, SOURCE is a nonprofit organization supporting an exclusive community of accomplished women professionals who work in all facets of Nashville’s music industry. The SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards were established in 2003 by Kay Smith to honor “Women Behind The Music.”

The 2024 inductees are:

Teena Camp, Charisma Talent Agency, Sound Pit Recording Studios, GRC Records, David Allan Coe, Colleen Peterson, Teena Shirts, TSC Marketing.

Marty Craighead, MCA Music Publishing, Capitol Records/Capitol Nashville, Javelina Recording Studios, Arista Records, EMI GMG, Universal Records South, ASCAP, Nashville Entrepreneur Center, FBMM.



Leslie Fram, CMT/Paramount, CMT Next Women of Country/CMT Equal Play/Equal Access, Change the Conversation.

Kathy Harris, The Oak Ridge Boys, McClintock Harris Management, Writer & Literary Agent.

Judy Seale, George Lindsey Celebrity Weekend, Roy Clark Celebrity Golf Classic, The Jim Halsey Company, Refugee Management, Judy Seale International, Inc., Stars for Stripes, Inc.

Sheree Spoltore, Merle Kilgore Enterprises, Faverette Music Group Publishing, U.S. Bank, Entertainment Music Division, Barbara Orbison-Roy Orbison Enterprises, NSAI- Nashville Songwriters Association International, Global Songwriters Connection.

Grammy-award winning Country Star Jeannie Seely will be honored with the esteemed “Jo Walker-Meador Lifetime Achievement Award” at the SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards in recognition of her numerous career achievements and significant contributions in the music industry.

This year marks the 21st annual SOURCE Hall of Fame Awards. Set for Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in the Historic Municipal Auditorium (401 Gay Street, Nashville, TN 37201), the awards will honor and induct a select group of “Women Behind The Music.”