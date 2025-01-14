“Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” returns to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium for its 31st year starting Tuesday, June 17, and continuing on Tuesday nights through July 22. The 2025 series begins with Dan Tyminski and concludes with a performance from Country Music Hall of Fame Member and 14-time GRAMMY Award-winner Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Other featured acts include Rhonda Vincent, Mighty Poplar, East Nash Grass with AJ Lee and more to be announced.

Season passes for all six shows will be available for renewal starting today, Jan.14, with new passes available for purchase after Friday, Feb.16. Single tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. CT. Season passes are priced at $190 for renewing pass holders and $200 for new purchasers until the first show. GET TICKETS HERE.

2025 Springer Mountain Farms “Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” Lineup:

June 17 – Dan Tyminski

June 24 – TBA

July 1 – Rhonda Vincent

July 8 – Mighty Poplar

July 15 – East Nash Grass & AJ Lee

July 22 – Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be preceded by a 6 p.m. CT “Pickin’ on the Plaza” pre-show event on the Ryman’s PNC Plaza. Sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and Farm Bureau Health Plans, these events feature live music from local bluegrass artists presented by WSM Radio.

“Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” has celebrated bluegrass music’s rich history since it was first introduced in 1994, when the series helped revive the Ryman following its renovation. Over the past three decades, it has become a cornerstone event in honoring the legacy of bluegrass pioneers like Bill Monroe, whose life-size statue was unveiled as part of the Ryman’s Icon Walk in 2017.

