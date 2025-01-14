 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Jan
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

MORE
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
“Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” Returns

“Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” Returns

“Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” returns to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium for its 31st year starting Tuesday, June 17, and continuing on Tuesday nights through July 22. The 2025 series begins with Dan Tyminski and concludes with a performance from Country Music Hall of Fame Member and 14-time GRAMMY Award-winner Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. Other featured acts include Rhonda Vincent, Mighty Poplar, East Nash Grass with AJ Lee and more to be announced.

Season passes for all six shows will be available for renewal starting today, Jan.14, with new passes available for purchase after Friday, Feb.16. Single tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. CT. Season passes are priced at $190 for renewing pass holders and $200 for new purchasers until the first show. GET TICKETS HERE.

2025 Springer Mountain Farms “Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” Lineup:
June 17 – Dan Tyminski
June 24 – TBA
July 1 – Rhonda Vincent
July 8 – Mighty Poplar
July 15 – East Nash Grass & AJ Lee
July 22 – Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be preceded by a 6 p.m. CT “Pickin’ on the Plaza” pre-show event on the Ryman’s PNC Plaza. Sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms and Farm Bureau Health Plans, these events feature live music from local bluegrass artists presented by WSM Radio.

“Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman” has celebrated bluegrass music’s rich history since it was first introduced in 1994, when the series helped revive the Ryman following its renovation. Over the past three decades, it has become a cornerstone event in honoring the legacy of bluegrass pioneers like Bill Monroe, whose life-size statue was unveiled as part of the Ryman’s Icon Walk in 2017.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE [divider style="dotted" top="20" bottom="20"] [button color="blue" size="medium" link="https://tickets.nashville.com/" icon="" target="false"]BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets![/button] [divider style="dotted" top="20" bottom="20"] Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel? Nashville.com The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

New Record Label Opens In Nashville

Business executive Steve Dillon begins his newest adventure by launching an independent label, SEGNO Records. …

Wyatt Flores Confirms “Welcome Back to the Plains" Spring Tour

Wyatt Flores Confirms “Welcome Back to the Plains” Spring Tour

Wyatt Flores will continue to perform through this spring with his “Welcome Back to the …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL