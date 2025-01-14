 


Big Loud Records & Morgan Wallen Celebrate #1 Album Of The 21st Century
CMA 2024 Entertainer of the Year, Morgan Wallen. Photo by David Lehr

Big Loud Records & Morgan Wallen Celebrate #1 Album Of The 21st Century

Just four years since 19x Billboard Music Awards-winner and two-time GRAMMY nominee Morgan Wallen’s record-breaking blockbuster Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud / Mercury / Republic) debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the 30-song centerpiece took the crown as Billboard’s Top Album of the 21st Century, Wallen’s third studio album One Thing At A Time also arrives at No. 6, while his hit single “Last Night” charts at No. 7 on Billboard’s Top Hot 100 Songs of the Century chart.

Logging 158 weeks in the top 10 and 97 at No. 1, the East Tennessean’s Dangerous established the all-time record for longest run at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and produced three country airplay No. 1s with “Wasted On You,” “Sand In My Boots” and “More Than My Hometown.” In every year since its release the album has remained in the year’s top 10 most popular albums on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart.

Following its predecessor’s colossal success, the 36-song 2023 One Thing At A Time (Big Loud / Mercury / Republic) spent 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album. Each track from the album made the Hot 100 chart, with the all-genre smash and GRAMMY-nominated “Last Night” leading the charge as Wallen’s first Hot 100 No. 1 and 2023 Billboard Song of the Summer. The album logged seven country radio No. 1s: “Last Night,” “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know,” “Man Made A Bar,” “Cowgirls” and “Everything I Love” (Country Aircheck/Mediabase only).

With two top 10 entries, Wallen also checks in at No. 13 on Billboard’s Top Artists of the 21st Century chart. His latest, “Smile,” which Good Morning America called “a moody heartbreak number,” surprise dropped on New Year’s Eve, following global No. 1 “Love Somebody” and his 16th No. 1 at country radio “Lies Lies Lies.” The release of “Love Somebody” led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles sit atop the Billboard 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

