Blake Shelton To Produce Keith Whitley Documentary

Blake Shelton, has a little more time on his hands now that he has left The Voice, and has decided to put on his executive producer hat. Shelton, alongside Lee Metzger—a former executive producer on The Voice—has launched a new production company called Lucky Horseshoe Entertainment. The company has teamed up with Anomaly Content & Entertainment (ACE) to produce a documentary that will honor the life and lasting impact of Country Music Hall of Famer Keith Whitley.

“Keith Whitley released only three albums during his life, but his music has influenced generations of country music artists” said Shelton. “I’m proud and honored we get to bring his incredible story to film.

The documentary will feature extensive archival footage from the Country Music Hall of Fame and personal collections from Lorrie Morgan, providing a rich tapestry of Whitley’s life and career. It will also explore the small town of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, where Keith grew up, and include reflections from Lorrie as she navigates her own career while honoring his memory.”

Keith Whitley’s career was cut tragically short, but his influence continues to resonate within the genre. Whitley’s roots in bluegrass music earned him early notoriety before he made his way to Nashville in the early 1980s to pursue a solo career. His debut EP, Hard to Follow (1984), didn’t gain much traction, but his follow-up album L.A. to Miami (1985) introduced hits like “Ten Feet Away” and “Hard Livin’.” These songs set him on a path to becoming one of country music’s most revered voices. Whitley’s style was more raw and honky-tonk, which contrasted with the slicker production dominating the country charts at the time. His 1988 album Don’t Close Your Eyes solidified his legacy with hits like the title track, “When You Say Nothing at All,” and “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.”

In addition to his musical achievements, Whitley’s personal life made headlines when he married fellow country artist Lorrie Morgan in 1986. Together, they had a son and Whitley adopted Morgan’s daughter from a previous marriage. Tragically, Whitley’s struggle with alcohol addiction led to his untimely death from acute alcohol poisoning on May 9, 1989, at the age of 34. His third album, I Wonder Do You Think of Me, was released posthumously just three months later.

Shelton, aware of the personal stories surrounding Whitley’s life, met with Lorrie Morgan to share his vision for the documentary. Morgan, who had written a candid book about her late husband’s struggles, expressed her support for the project, adding an intimate layer of authenticity to the film.

