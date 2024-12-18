Tape Room Songwriters Dominate The Charts

Tape Room Music celebrates an extraordinary year as its writers dominate the Mediabase and Billboard Most-Heard Songs of 2024. With contributions from Ben Johnson, Brad Clawson, Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps, Taylor Phillips, Wyatt McCubbin, Zach Crowell and founder Ashley Gorley, Tape Room’s team continues to shape the sound of modern country music.



“This was an amazing year for the Tape Room writers and staff,” shares Tape Room Music president Blain Rhodes. “Having that many songs on both the Mediabase and Billboard Year-End Most Played Songs lists is a testament to their world-class talent and unmatched work ethic.



“Huge thanks to our publishing partners, the record labels involved, and especially our friends at Country Radio,” Rhodes adds. “We have a lot to be thankful for this year and look forward to many more hits in 2025.”



Tape Room Music landed 19 songs on both the Mediabase and Billboard lists, with five of those tracks reaching the top 10, including the No. 1 entry on both charts with Nate Smith’s “World On Fire.”



Tape Room Writers on Mediabase’s Most-Heard Songs of 2024

#1 – “World On Fire” – Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley

#4 – “Outskirts” – Zach Crowell

#6 – “Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley

#7 – “Truck Bed” – Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley

#8 – “I Had Some Help” – Ashley Gorley

#11 – “Cowgirls” – Ashley Gorley

#12 – “Chevrolet” – Hunter Phelps

#13 – “Young Love & Saturday Nights” – Ashley Gorley

#15 – “Take Her Home” – Hunter Phelps

#20 – “Bulletproof” – Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley

#21 – “Love You Again” – Casey Brown, Taylor Phillips

#42 – “I Am Not Okay” – Casey Brown, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley

#46 – “Save Me The Trouble” – Ashley Gorley

#49 – “Stars Like Confetti” – Zach Crowell

#53 – “Sounds Like The Radio” – Wyatt McCubbin

#55 – “All I Need Is You” – Brad Clawson, Ashley Gorley

#57 – “God Gave Me A Girl” – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

#61 – “Everything I Love” – Ashley Gorley

#74 – “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” – Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley

Tape Room Writers on Billboard’s Most-Heard Songs of 2024

#1 – “World On Fire” – Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley

#2 – “I Had Some Help” – Ashley Gorley

#6 – “Cowgirls” – Ashley Gorley

#7 – “Young Love & Saturday Nights” – Ashley Gorley

#9 – “Outskirts” – Zach Crowell

#11 – “Chevrolet” – Hunter Phelps

#12 – “Take Her Home” – Hunter Phelps

#15 – “Truck Bed” – Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley

#16 – “Love You Again” – Casey Brown, Taylor Phillips

#17 – “Bulletproof” – Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps, Ashley Gorley

#18 – “Thinkin’ Bout Me” – Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley

#37 – “Save Me The Trouble” – Ashley Gorley

#43 – “All I Need Is You” – Brad Clawson, Ashley Gorley

#50 – “I Am Not Okay” – Casey Brown, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley

#51 – “Everything I Love” – Ashley Gorley

#57 – “Sounds Like The Radio” – Wyatt McCubbin

#64 – “Stars Like Confetti” – Zach Crowell

#71 – “God Gave Me A Girl” – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

#85 – “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” – Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley

