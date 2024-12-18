American Country Network Announces Country Christmas TV Special

American Country Network (ACN) just announced its American Country Christmas TV special, airing now through Christmas Day. The hour-long program is hosted by country star Lucas Hoge and filmed at the Mulehouse in Columbia, Tennessee. The television special features Christmas performances by Hoge, Craig Campbell, Runaway June, Ty Herndon, Annie Bosko, Ryan Larkins, Johnathan McReynolds, Harper Grace and Brandon Davis.

“Hosting my first Christmas special for American Country Network has been an absolutely incredible experience,” says Hoge. “There’s something truly magical about the holiday season and getting to share it with such talented artists and passionate country music fans makes it all the more special. This is a time for joy, celebration, and coming together, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. Here’s to spreading love and holiday cheer through the gift of music!”

The special can be viewed on ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, Android and the American Country Network Web App.

Schedule of Airings (Eastern Times):

Dec 16 – 10 AM

Dec 17 – 7 PM

Dec 18 – 8 PM

Dec 19 – 10 PM

Dec 20 – 11 AM

Dec 21 – 9 PM

Dec 22 – 12 PM

Dec 23 – 10 PM

Dec 24 – 7 PM

