Billy Ray Cyrus Wears His Heart On His Sleeve in New Single

Today Billy Ray Cyrus his newest single, “You Came Along.” Reflecting his roots and diverse influences, the song is a heartfelt and honest expression of his life and soul, free from rules and limitations.

Written and produced by Billy Ray Cyrus, Sean Kelly and Burleigh Clyde Johnson, “You Came Along” describes a true representation of Cyrus’ journey, inspired by a “no box” mindset, resonating with his commitment to authenticity and emotional openness in his music.

“This song is everything I am as a singer / songwriter / producer / musician. All my roots, all my influences encompassed in this song. Lyrically and musically, I’ve always worn my emotions wide open on my sleeve. No rules. No limits. No preconceived notions. Just music that I enjoy making that is true and honest to my life and my soul. That’s what ‘You Came Along’ is – a guy from Kentucky that loves all styles of music just being real. Like Carl Perkins said to me, and what I try to express to others in my field that ask for advice: ‘Don’t try and think inside the box. Don’t try and think outside the box. THINK LIKE THERE IS NO BOX’ ,” Billy Ray Cyrus shared.

