BBR Music Group Signs Duo Ryan and Rory

BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville just announced the signing of country music duo Ryan and Rory. Ryan Follesé is a Nashville native, 2X PLATINUM #1 hit singer-songwriter and American Music Award winner. Rory John Zak, from Raleigh, North Carolina, is a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter who has played over 300 shows per year since he was 17. The duo today released the buzzy party starter “Pour Decisions.” The lively, summer song is a nod to the universal heartache band-aid and launches their self-titled debut EP, coming July 26. Listen to “Pour Decisions.”

“Filling a much-needed space in the format, country duo Ryan and Rory are introducing themselves with a fresh sound on ‘Pour Decisions,’” shares JoJamie Hahr, BMG Nashville, EVP Recorded Music. “Ryan Follesé’s award-winning success and masterful songwriting paired with Rory John Zak’s multi-instrumental abilities and relentless passion for delivering captivating performances provides a firm foundation as we lean towards their debut, self-titled EP in July.”

“‘Pour Decisions’ is our song of the summer, whether you’re in the car, on the beach or boat, or making ‘pour decisions’ with your friends at the bar while having a good time,” says Rory.

“This song is one of those rare experiences where it felt like you have a co-writer up above and the song kind of writes itself. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does everyone feels it. We can’t thank our co-writers, studio personnel, our team and label enough for making this special song our very first release,” says Ryan.

Son of #1 songwriters Adrienne and Keith Follesé (Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride), Ryan co-wrote all six tracks on the debut, including five with his hitmaker family, while Rory added his masterful instrumentals and expertly smooth harmonies to Ryan’s robust lead vocals.

