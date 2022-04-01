Billy Ray Cyrus And Snoop Dogg Team Up For “A Hard Working Man”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg have joined forces with The Avila Brothers on “A Hard Working Man,” available everywhere today via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG. Produced by The Avila Brothers and mixed by DJ Quik, “A Hard Working Man” is written by Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH, IZ Avila, Billy Ray Cyrus and C Broadus. (Watch above)

While on set shooting the upcoming music video for “A Hard Working Man,” Snoop Dogg let the cat out of the bag by posting a behind-the-scenes clip on social media with Cyrus.

“So much purpose in this song. Music is the common denominator that can bring all people together from different generations, backgrounds, genres, languages or geographical diversities. It’s the universal language we all understand,” shared Cyrus.

“Timing has always been critical for us. For this project, everything lined up perfectly! Even more exciting is the partnership with BMG which shines an even brighter light on the contribution of global superstars, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop. The record we created puts the focus and value back on hard work. Together, we collectively illuminate, celebrate, and honor those around the world that have continued to show up every single day; keeping our world moving. Music transcends boundaries and is responsible for bringing the colorful world of The Avila Brothers, Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg together,” said The Avila Brothers.