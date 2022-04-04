2022 Grammy Winners – Complete List

Album of the Year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste

Record of the Year: “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Song of the Year: “Leave The Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Country Album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best R&B Album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Musical Theater Album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Soul” (a tie)

Best Song Written For Visual Media: “All Eyes On Me,” Bo Burnham

Best Immersive Audio Album: “Soundtrack of the American Soldier,” Jim R. Keene & the U.S. Army Field Band

Best Global Music Performance: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

Best Global Music Album: “Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo

Best Instrumental Composition: “Eberhard,” Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”), Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman

Best Latin Jazz Album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elisa with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Country Solo Performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

Best Country Song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Dave Cobb

Best American Roots Performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan

Best Americana Album: “Native Sons,” Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass Album: “My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album: “Kalani Pe’ a’,”Kalani Pe’a”

Best Reggae Album: “Beauty In The Silence,” Soja

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee