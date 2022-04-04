2022 Grammy Winners – Complete List

Album of the Year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste
Record of the Year: “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic
Song of the Year: “Leave The Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic)
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Vocal Album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Country Album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton
Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Musical Theater Album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Soul” (a tie)
Best Song Written For Visual Media: “All Eyes On Me,” Bo Burnham
Best Immersive Audio Album: “Soundtrack of the American Soldier,” Jim R. Keene & the U.S. Army Field Band
Best Global Music Performance: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
Best Global Music Album: “Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo
Best Instrumental Composition: “Eberhard,” Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”), Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan
Best Musical Theater Album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: “The Queen’s Gambit” and “Soul” (a tie)
Best Song Written For Visual Media: “All Eyes On Me,” Bo Burnham
Best Immersive Audio Album: “Soundtrack of the American Soldier,” Jim R. Keene & the U.S. Army Field Band
Best Global Music Performance: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab
Best Global Music Album: “Mother Nature,” Angelique Kidjo
Best Instrumental Composition: “Eberhard,” Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”), Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
Best Latin Jazz Album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elisa with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best Country Solo Performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne
Best Country Song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Dave Cobb
Best American Roots Performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan
Best Americana Album: “Native Sons,” Los Lobos
Best Bluegrass Album: “My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album: “Kalani Pe’ a’,”Kalani Pe’a”
Best Reggae Album: “Beauty In The Silence,” Soja
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee