Tin Pan South Night 3 Highlights

The 30th Annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival completed night three of awe-inspiring shows last night. Attendees were filled with amazement and emotion listening to their favorite songwriters perform their hit songs and sharing the stories behind these chart-topping tunes. The audience could be heard singing along and even had the opportunity to preview new songs that have not yet been released.

Some of the special guests in attendance last night at the popular songwriters festival included Morgan Evans, Jameson Rogers, and Mackenzie Carpenter who all hopped up on stage during the ‘Hits From The Tape Room!’ round at 3rd & Lindsley (stage sponsored by Visit Music City), Callista Clark who appeared at Listening Room Cafe, and Tenille Arts surprised the audience at the Hard Rock Cafe (stage sponsored by Musicnotes) during the round presented by HOT 106.7.

Festival attendees can expect to see another night of incredible rounds tonight, a few highlights will include Bob DiPiero, J.T. Harding, Kelley Loveless, and Tim Nichols at the 6 p.m. 3rd & Lindsley show (stage sponsored by Visit Music City), the ‘Round and Round She Goes’ round featuring Wyatt Easterling, Robby Hecht, Paul Jefferson, and Stephanie Lambring at the 9 p.m. Hard Rock Cafe show (stage sponsored by Musicnotes), the ‘Sheltered at The Analog’ round at 6pm at Analog at Hutton Hotel featuring Cameron Jaymes, Alex Kline, Jenna LaMaster, Melissa Peirce, and Jason Saenz, and the 6 p.m. round at The Bluebird Cafe (stage sponsored by Academy of Country Music) presented by the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum – ‘Bill Anderson & Friends,’ featuring Bill Anderson, Jim “Moose” Brown, Buddy Cannon, and Teea Goans.

Some highlights from Saturday’s lineup will include ‘Love, Tom featuring Tom Douglas’ in partnership with The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (at The Country Music Hall of Fame) from 2:30 –3:30 p.m., ‘Rx Songs & Friends’ at Elliston Place Soda Shop at 6 p.m., Phillip Lammonds, Lauren Lucas, David Tolliver, and The Wildcards at the Hard Rock Cafe (stage sponsored by Musicnotes) for the 6 p.m. show, ‘Country & Bluegrass Hits’ round featuring Timothy Baker, Irene Kelley, Steve Leslie, and a special guest at The Station Inn (stage sponsored by Tennessee Entertainment Commission) at 9 p.m., ‘Madison House Party’ with Kris Allen, Nick Fradiani, Trent Harmon, and Maddie Poppe presented by Mix 92.9 at The Listening Room Cafe at 9 p.m., and Melissa Fuller, Bre Kennedy, Jordyn Shellhart, and Alana Springsteen at 9 p.m. at The Lounge at City Winery (stage sponsored by Aloompa).