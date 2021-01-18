Billy Dawson Releases Message Of Unity

Texas-bred & Nashville-based country artist and guitar virtuoso Billy Dawson has an important message to share as the country unites to celebrate unity this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Dawson wrote “UNITE” with Eric Varnell in 2015 and felt he should release it in 2020 as a deeply divided United States descended into chaos. Billy decided the moment was right to share the message of hope and unity, sending out a message of reconciliation and togetherness. Now, as MLK Day arrives in 2021 and a nation still deeply divided, Billy has created a lyric video for “UNITE” as well as a concept music video, with both equally shining a light of hope into the darkness.

“Life is like a work of art, you get to paint it the way you want, but you only get one canvas, so choose wisely how you brush,” says a quote taken from Dawson’s Amazon best-selling children’s book ‘You Never Know’.

“I’m so proud of my brother Billy Dawson for trying to bring this country together in unity during these hard times,” said pro football Hall of Famer Joe Greene. “‘Unite’ really touched my wife Charlotte and I’s heart and this will for sure impact our world. Everyone needs to see ‘Seniors & Songwriters’ too. This positivity is much needed right now. It takes the seniors to keep us in touch with history.”

The heartfelt “UNITE” penned by Dawson speaks to the core of humanity, pleading for an end to division and distrust:

UNITE

Yeah we all came from the same dust

Inside our heart beats the same blood

We run from love

But it chases us

I pray that one day we let it catch up

What’s it gonna take

To change our fate

If we could all just UNITE

Break down the walls that divide

Lift up every single life

Then we might find

We’re on a palette of black to white

We’re all God’s unique design

Think it’s time to shed some light

This world would be strings without a violin

If we the people all had the same tinted skin

We’ve got an ocean full of problems

Let’s sit at the table of equality and solve ’em

Like Martin Luther King

Yeah maybe we can dream

Stand up, Speak up

Use your words and not violence

Speak up, Stand up

Take my hand yeah we got this

We’re on a palette of black to white

We’re all God’s unique design

I think it’s time to shed some light

Tonight

And UNITE

In anticipation of Black History Month, Dawson has partnered with Meridian Senior Living, headquartered in Bethesda, Md. to highlight some of the unique, fascinating stories and perspectives seniors have to share with all future generations. After a rained-out gig in Brooksville, Fla., Dawson met the vendors to thank them for their attendance. One vendor was with Meridian Senior Living, and Dawson was asked if he’d like to go visit. He then performed for the residents, playing a slate of classic music including Hank Williams. They lit up with elation and the partnership was sealed. Billy also met Harry, a 100-year-old veteran and keyboard ace who also had some stories to tell. In ‘Seniors & Songwriters’ will launch on YouTube in February 2021, where Dawson will sit and talk with these amazing elders.