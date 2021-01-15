Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / LISTEN: Kip Moore’s “How High”

LISTEN: Kip Moore’s “How High”

Jerry Holthouse

Kip Moore is kicking off 2021 by offering fans another song from his upcoming extended record WILD WORLD DELUXE, releasing the thumping while trippy new track “How High” today. Moore also shared a new video for the song produced and co-written by Moore (Bobby Terry, Luke Dick, Westin Davis). Directed by longtime collaborator PJ Brown, the eccentric focal character reels the viewer in and takes them on a spirited journey. Listen and watch above.

“How High” is taken from Moore’s 17-track collection, WILD WORLD DELUXE, which will be available on February 12. To celebrate the release Moore also announced a special concert event, WILD WORLD DELUXE: LIVE AT THE RYMAN set for release day (2/12). Taking place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN at 8pm CT, fans can purchase a limited number of in-person tickets for the socially-distanced show, or tickets to the global livestream event, available beginning Tuesday, Jan 19 at ryman.com/event/kip-moore/. The show will also benefit ACM Lifting Lives, with $1 from every ticket sold being donated to the cause.

Moore also recently released the first new track from the Deluxe version, “Don’t Go Changing,” with an impactful music video. The video served as a call to action to fans to help support and donate to Music Venue Alliance Nashville, whose aim is to help independent music venues working to survive during the pandemic.

