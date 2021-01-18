Barry Gibb’s New Nashville Heavy Record Soars

Sir Barry Gibb reaches a career-high this week with the release of his new album, GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook, Vol. 1, out now on Capitol Records. The record sold 24,993 equivalent units its first week—debuting at #1 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart, #2 on the Billboard Albums Sales chart, #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #15 on the Billboard 200—Gibb’s highest charting album and first top 40 on the Billboard 200 as a solo performer.

The album also debuts this week at #1 in the U.K., Australia and Germany (international chart). In the U.K. and Australia, this marks Gibb’s first ever solo #1 and his first #1 overall in 42 years since the 1979 release of The Bee Gees’ Spirits Having Flown.

Of the achievements, Gibb shares, “There is no such thing as too much heaven. I couldn’t be more thrilled. The past is unpredictable. Today is unbelievable. The greatest moment of my life!”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record finds Gibb realizing his long-time dream of working with some of the country, bluegrass and americana artists he admires the most including collaborations with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel.