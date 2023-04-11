Big Loud Records Signs Lauren Watkins

Big Loud Records / Songs & Daughters has signed Nashville-born singer/songwriter Lauren Watkins to their roster of recording artists.

“Country music has been one of the biggest parts of my life for as long as I can remember. And all this time I’ve had this vision and dream in my head of what it would look and sound like when I finally got to make music of my own. Songs & Daughters and Big Loud have given me the space and the time to actually do it,” Watkins shares. “These songs were always gonna exist because they’re just my life in melodies. Having a label that believes in them and believes in how these songs can reach people is the biggest dream come true. I’m grateful they’re giving us – me and my songs – a chance.”

“Lauren Watkins is a rare talent,” says Big Loud CEO / Partner, Seth England. “We’ve been quietly working on what we believe will be one of the most exciting new artists in our format for about a year, listening to the music she’s turned in and pinching ourselves at the incredible poetry and musicality. It’s a privilege to be part of her team of champions and advocates.”

“Everything about Lauren’s writing and voice is a perfect representation of who she is as a person – effortless and unique,” adds Songs & Daughters label head Nicolle Galyon. “There really is no limit to where her songs will take her and I’m so excited for the world to get to hear what we hear.”

Raised in south Nashville in a home with three sisters, Watkins grew up listening to a rotation of classic country and Southern rock, heavily influenced by Sheryl Crow, Miranda Lambert, Alan Jackson, Kenny Rodgers, George Jones, Eric Church, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Chicks, and more. Drawn not just to country’s sound, but to its storytelling, Watkins spent her college years at Ole Miss playing acoustic sets at hole-in-the-wall dives and piecing together a lyrical style all her own: hard-edged, no-frills truth telling, clever in spirit and potent in strength.

Watkins will debut her take on country music with a self-penned, seven-song preview set, Introducing Lauren Watkins, out April 21. Drenched in authenticity and rife with barstool charm, Watkins’ sampler bleeds ragged-edged grit, textured with the Tennessee limestone gravel in her voice and grounded in unassailable lyricism, best taken with a grain of salt and a shot of tequila.

“Although these songs have been written over the past few years, I feel like they’ve been in the making my entire life,” Watkins says. “My experiences have written these songs; there’s not a single word in them that I haven’t felt, seen, said, or done. It’s all real life. And I hope people can relate to that and feel like we know each other.”