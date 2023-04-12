Morgan Wallen Continues To Make History

Morgan Wallen kicked off his One Night At A Time World Tour on March 15 at New Zealand’s Spark Arena, leaving the New Zealand Herald proclaiming “the atmosphere was electric.” Wallen’s presence in Oceania was met with ecstatic fans screaming his name well before the first verse, as he traversed them through a 26-song setlist opening with his first career No. 1, “Up Down,” before diving into new music off his recently released third studio album, One Thing At A Time (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic) – which reached No. 1 on the New Zealand Top 40 Albums chart following the show.

With additional stops at CMC Rocks in Ipswich, QLD; two shows at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW; and two back-to-back nights at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, VIC; Wallen gave 90,653 fans abroad a first glimpse of his massive tour which will span a total of 65 shows and 30 stadium-plays this year. The milestone kickoff was met with another first for Wallen – as One Thing At A Time landed atop the ARIA charts, earning the superstar his first Australian chart crown.

One Thing At A Time arrived March 3 as Spotify’s largest streaming debut of any genre in 2023 and the most streamed country album in a single day by a male artist, instantly claiming the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, where it has remained for five consecutive weeks and counting.

Wallen surpassed Drake to become the artist with the most songs simultaneously charting on the Billboard Hot 100, with all 36 songs atop the chart. The streaming success of the album once again launched Wallen to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 all-genre chart for his 11th career week, becoming the only core country artist to simultaneously rule the Artist 100, Hot 100 & Billboard 200 charts.

One Thing At A Time has already yielded two No. 1 hits with 10-week No. 1 “You Proof” – the longest No. 1 in country radio history – and “Thought You Should Know,” which remained at the top of country airplay charts for three consecutive weeks. Current singles “One Thing At A Time” and “Last Night” remain in the top-20-and-climbing on country radio, while “Last Night” continues to see success on pop charts, becoming Wallen’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre chart. Internationally, the album continues to soar, as it reaches its fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, with “Last Night” sitting at No. 1 on the Canadian Top 200 Songs chart.