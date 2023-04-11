Charlie Puth Teams Up With Dan + Shay For “That’s Not How This Works”

Singer/songwriter/producer, Charlie Puth, recently teamed up with duo Dan + Shay for their new song “That’s Not How This Works,’ out now via Atlantic Records. Known for giving a glimpse of his creative process to his more than 21 million followers on TikTok, Puth teased the track with vignettes from his short film featuring Sabrina Carpenter. (listen above)

Produced and written by Puth and co-written with Dan Smyers, “That’s Not How This Works” opens with soft solo vocals featuring Puth accompanied by only his piano, narrating the back-and-forth of a relationship at its end. The track continues its soft momentum as it integrates the soulful vocals and harmonies of Country duo Dan+ Shay.

Directed by Phillip R. Lopez, the official video for “That’s Not How This Works”, also stars singer, songwriter, and actress Sabrina Carpenter as Puth’s love interest. Through a series of flashbacks, we see the pair navigate the highs and lows of a young toxic relationship. Click HERE to watch.

The new track follows the release of Puth’s third studio album CHARLIE. Even before its release, CHARLIE surpassed two billion global streams with the releases of “I Don’t Think That I Like Her,” “Smells Like Me,” “That’s Hilarious,” “Light Switch” and “Left and Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) which has garnered over one billion streams alone and stands as Puth’s most successful chart debut to date.

Puth will take his latest album along with his greatest hits on the road later this year with his recently announced ‘THE CHARLIE LIVE EXPERIENCE TOUR’ kicking off this spring. Look for Puth at the Ascend Amphitheater on May 27th. GET TICKETS HERE.