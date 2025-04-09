WATCH: Snoop Dogg Joins ERNEST For “Gettin’ Gone”

Marking the first release from newly announced DeVille Records, 2x 2025 ACM Award nominee ERNEST is joined by global icon Snoop Dogg for feel-good twang (and a mile-high flow) on “Gettin’ Gone,” accompanied by the song’s official music video, out today. (watch above)

Co-written by 3X CMA Triple Play winning artist ERNEST, “Gettin’ Gone” was first shared informally with Snoop, who immediately asked to be on the track. The video produced by Dustin Haney captures the pair in ERNEST’s beloved Cadillac DeVille driving around Nashville, outside of Castle Recording Studios and down Broadway.

The new song is the first taste of what’s to come on Cadillac Sessions, a mixtape-style compilation featuring two new originals and one cover from DeVille Records’ talent GRAMMY-nominated Chandler Walters, Cody Lohden and Rhys Rutherford – plus additional superstar guests, and a few choice cuts from ERNEST’s vault, out May 9.

The organic sonics of honky tonk, Western swing, ’90s country, and more collide with vivid imagery and modern hooks on the project, becoming a hybrid of classic and cutting edge which positions each artist’s skill. Production was done at Nashville’s Castle Recording Studios (featured in the “Gettin’ Gone” music video) and featured throughout the project’s documentary series which captures the creative camaraderie – and the spark of first-time artists living out their dreams, essential to country’s next chapter.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!