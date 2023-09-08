Bellamy Brothers Release “I’d Lie to You for Your Love” Featuring K.T. Oslin

The Bellamy Brothers’ new version of their 1985 No. 2 Billboard Hot Country Single, “I’d Lie to You for Your Love,” featuring K.T. Oslin is available today via Select-O-Hits. (Listen above) Produced by the Bellamys, the track was recorded with Oslin around 2006 at Sound Shop Studios in Nashville.

Stream and download the Bellamy Brothers’ “I’d Lie to You For Your Love” feat. K.T. Oslin HERE.

Following Oslin’s passing in late 2020, the Bellamy Brothers received clearance from the “80’s Ladies” singer’s family members to release the collaboration. “I’d Lie to You for Your Love” will be included on the duo’s upcoming album, Double Dog Dare, slated for release in early 2024.

The third season of the Bellamy Brothers’ reality series, “Honky Tonk Ranch,” recently wrapped up on the Grand Ole Opry’s Circle Country. The season featured appearances from Blake Shelton, Lauren Alaina, John Schneider and more. Episodes are available to stream for free on the Circle Now app.

Since 2020, the Bellamy Brothers have partnered with the medical marijuana company, Trulieve, on their Old Hippie Stash flower product line, which includes the strains Reggae Cowboy, Big Love, Afterglow, Rattler, Blue Rodeo and Bird Dog. The duo also backed the Smart & Safe Florida campaign to implement safe and common-sense cannabis regulation in their home state of Florida last year. They have already received over one million signatures of support.