WATCH: Lillie Mae’s Festival Eyes

Nashville based Lillie Mae & Family have released their new album Festival Eyes, out now via S || C Records. Today’s release is accompanied by an official music video for the title track (watch above). Recorded in Dallas, TX with producer Beau Bedford (Paul Cauthen, Tanner Usrey, Orville Peck), Festival Eyes will be supported by a busy live schedule, which includes a stop at The Basement tomorrow night (9/9) for her record release party.

Lillie Mae’s first new album in more than four years, Festival Eyes was first heralded this spring with the artist’s passionate rendition of Neil Young’s classic “Razor Love.” An official music video, directed by Jace Kartye, is streaming now on YouTube. Inspired in part by Lillie Mae’s mother’s maiden name of Razor, the emotionally charged track – which features backing by her siblings, Frank Carter Rische (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, harmony vocals) and Scarlett Rische (acoustic mandolin), along with husband Craig Smith (electric guitar, B-bender guitar), producer Bedford (keys, synth, guitar, Moog), Aaron Goodrich (drums, percussion), and Geoffrey Muller (electric bass) – continues a remarkable body of work begun with her acclaimed 2017 debut album, Forever and Then Some (produced by 12x Grammy Award-winner Jack White), and its 2019 follow-up, Other Girls (produced by 8x Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb), both released on Third Man Records.