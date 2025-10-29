Mumford & Sons Announce New Album “Prizefighter”

GRAMMY Award-winning band Mumford & Sons have announced the release of their sixth studio album, Prizefighter, arriving February 13 via Glassnote Records.

Co-produced and co-written with Aaron Dessner of The National, Prizefighter marks a bold new chapter for the British folk-rock group. The 14-track record includes the recently released single “Rubber Band Man (with Hozier).” (listen above)

Coming just seven months after the band’s chart-topping 2025 album RUSHMERE, Prizefighter showcases an incredibly prolific period for Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane, who returned to the studio with renewed creative energy.

Written and recorded over just ten days, the album captures the band at their most open, instinctive, and collaborative. Mumford’s evocative lyrics explore themes of resilience, rediscovery, and hope, while the band’s raw performances preserve the excitement and spontaneity of their early sessions.

“The sessions felt like coming home,” Mumford shares. “We feel like we’re hitting our prime as a creative force. Prizefighter is us going for it—serious and playful, sometimes bruised and always hopeful. I’m more excited to be in this band than I’ve ever been.”

The band also welcomed a remarkable lineup of collaborators into the Long Pond sessions, including Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Gracie Abrams, Gigi Perez, and Dessner himself. Their contributions add new textures and a communal spirit that reflects the album’s heart — one rooted in connection and artistic freedom. With Prizefighter, Mumford & Sons sound reenergized and fully in stride, offering 14 tracks that move effortlessly between light and shade, intimacy and grandeur. The result is a deeply human record — one that reaffirms the band’s status as one of the most dynamic and enduring forces in modern music.

