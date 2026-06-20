Anna Belt – A New Voice Emerging from Nashville

Nashville: This week’s Nashville Pick is from rising artist Anna Belt with her new single “Burning With Desire”. Every year, thousands of aspiring artists arrive in Music City hoping to find their place among Nashville’s legendary songwriters and performers. Few manage to stand out. Anna Belt is beginning to do just that.

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Released as part of her new double single, The Heat, the song finds Belt leaning into themes of passion, longing, and emotional vulnerability while delivering a performance filled with confidence and conviction. The track further establishes the Belmont University songwriter as one of Nashville’s promising young artists to watch.

Drawing from influences such as Stevie Nicks, Maggie Rogers, Linda Ronstadt, and Bonnie Raitt, Belt has developed a sound that lives comfortably between indie rock, folk, and Americana. On Burning With Desire, those influences come together in a way that feels both contemporary and timeless, pairing evocative songwriting with a vocal performance that demands attention.

What separates Belt from many artists at a similar stage of their career is her commitment to emotional honesty. Rather than chasing trends, she focuses on creating music that feels genuine and relatable. That authenticity has helped her build a growing following both in Nashville and in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio, where she continues to perform when not studying and writing in Music City.

The release arrives during an exciting period for the young songwriter. As a local and regular performer in Nashville’s writers’ rounds, Belt has spent the past several years refining her craft in front of audiences who value strong songwriting above all else. Those experiences have sharpened her storytelling abilities and given her songs a level of maturity that belies her age.

“Burning With Desire” also demonstrates Belt’s growing confidence as an artist. The song carries an emotional urgency that mirrors its title, exploring the powerful feelings that arise when passion, hope, and uncertainty collide. Rather than holding back, Belt embraces those emotions, allowing the listener to experience every moment alongside her.

Nashville is a city known for producing exceptional songwriters, Anna Belt continues to carve out her own lane. With a distinctive voice, compelling songwriting, and a growing catalog of original music, she is steadily becoming one of Nashville’s most intriguing emerging artists.

If “Burning With Desire” is any indication of what’s ahead, Music City can expect to hear much more from Anna Belt in the years to come.

Website: www.AnnaBeltMusic.com



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

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