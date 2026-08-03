Morgan Wallen Wraps Up Record-Breaking “Still The Problem” Tour

After releasing his new single “Been By Now” and closing out two nights in Philadelphia, Morgan Wallen has officially wrapped his blockbuster Still The Problem Tour.

The 23-show stadium run played to sold-out crowds at 12 venues across North America, including Michigan Stadium, Soldier Field, Allegiant Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, Bryant-Denny Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field, where the tour came to a close Saturday night. Unfortunately Wallen didn’t make a stop at Nissan Stadium for this tour. Wallen’s most recent Nashville stadium shows were his three sold-out concerts at Nissan Stadium in May 2024 during the One Night At A Time Tour.

The tour added several milestones to Wallen’s already impressive résumé. He became the first artist ever to play two consecutive nights at both Michigan Stadium and Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, while also bringing the first concert to Bryant-Denny Stadium in 43 years, following Hank Williams Jr.’s performance there in 1983.

The tour’s success has also fueled another chart milestone. Wallen’s latest album, I’m The Problem, has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earning its 14th non-consecutive week atop the chart more than a year after its release. The album has remained in the Top 10 since debuting.

His latest single, “Been By Now,” is also off to a fast start. After premiering the song live during his Baltimore stadium show, Wallen officially released the track, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his 20th Top 10 hit. The song also opened at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. Wallen currently has two songs in the Hot 100’s Top 5, including his duet with Ella Langley, “I Can’t Love You Anymore.”

Adding to the celebration, “You Proof” has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA, giving Wallen six Diamond-certified singles, the most of any country artist.

Beyond the music, the Morgan Wallen Foundation continued its mission of supporting youth music and athletic programs throughout the tour. A portion of every ticket sold benefited the foundation, helping provide more than $1 million worth of musical instruments to 26 schools in tour markets across the country.

One of those recipients, Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School near Pittsburgh, received $40,000 in new instrumentsfor its music program.

The tour also became known for Wallen’s now-signature stadium walkouts, which featured appearances by hometown athletes and notable guests including Nick Saban, Caitlin Clark, Tim Tebow, John Elway, Ray Lewis, Aidan Hutchinson, Cooper DeJean and The Hughes Brothers. During the Baltimore stop, members of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps joined Wallen for the walk to the stage.

Special guests throughout the tour included Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Thomas Rhett, Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Vincent Mason, Zach John King, Jason Scott & The High Heat and Blake Whiten.

With another record-breaking stadium tour in the books, a chart-topping album, a new hit single and six Diamond-certified songs, Morgan Wallen continues to cement his place as one of country music’s biggest touring and recording artists.

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