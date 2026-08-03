“Hooked”- One Of Nashville’s Best Nights Out

If you’re looking for one of the most entertaining nights in Nashville, clear your Tuesday evening and head to The Eighth Room for Hooked.

As we mentioned in our August 2025 feature on the venue, The Eighth Room is arguably the coolest room in Nashville. It’s intimate without feeling cramped, stylish without trying too hard, and somehow manages to attract everyone from aspiring songwriters to Grammy winners on any given night. It’s the kind of place where you never know who’s going to walk through the door.

And that’s exactly what makes Hooked so much fun.

Hosted by The Eighth Room founder and owner Hollis (arguably the coolest dude in Nashville), the weekly show strips songwriting down to its most important element—the hook.

The rules couldn’t be simpler.

Every artist gets exactly 60 seconds to convince the room they have something special. No long introductions. No stories about how the song was written. No easing into the chorus.

Just one minute.

Hit the audience with your absolute best hook.

That’s it.

If the song connects, the artist survives and earns bragging rights.

If it doesn’t…

Well…that’s when the fun begins.

The panel features a rotating lineup of Diamond-certified producers, Grammy-winning creatives, major-label A&R executives and Music Row insiders who have collectively signed hit records, developed superstars and heard just about every songwriting trick imaginable. They’re honest, direct and, at times, brutally funny.

When the bell rings, the critiques start flying.

Sometimes they’re encouraging.

Sometimes they’re absolutely ruthless.

Every now and then they’re laugh-out-loud hilarious.

Whether you’re an aspiring songwriter or simply a music fan, it’s fascinating to watch industry veterans instantly dissect what works—and what doesn’t—in today’s music business. In many ways, Hooked feels like equal parts songwriter showcase and a live reality show.

The best part? You don’t have to step on stage to have a great time. Grab a drink, find a seat close to the action and enjoy watching Nashville’s songwriting community put it all on the line. The stakes feel real because they are. Sixty seconds isn’t much time when you’re trying to impress people who have helped launch major careers.

Another thing we love about The Eighth Room is that the audience is almost as interesting as the performers. On virtually any night you’ll spot Music Row executives, producers, publishers, artists and the occasional celebrity casually hanging out in the crowd. It’s one of those rare places where networking happens naturally instead of feeling forced.

The night we attended, we happened to run into rising star Sloe Jack, who has been generating plenty of buzz around town. Since then, Nashville.com has had the opportunity to sit down and interview him, so keep an eye on Nashville.com for that feature coming soon.

Nashville has no shortage of songwriter rounds, writers’ nights and listening rooms. Most are excellent.

Hooked is something entirely different. It’s unpredictable. It’s funny. It’s educational. It’s occasionally painful. And it’s impossible to stop watching.

Whether you’re chasing your own songwriting dream or simply want to experience Nashville’s music community in its rawest form, Hooked delivers one of the most unique nights out you’ll find anywhere in Music City.

Doors open at 6:30 PM. The bell rings at 8:00 PM. Be there! We will. 2106 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204.

–Jerry Holthouse

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