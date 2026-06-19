WATCH: Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours Release “Castlerock Turnpike”

East Tennessee bluegrass favorites Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours are celebrating a breakthrough year with the release of the official music video for their acclaimed instrumental track, “Castlerock Turnpike.” (watch above)

Featured on the band’s self-titled album, “Castlerock Turnpike” has become one of the most talked-about instrumentals in bluegrass over the past year. The hard-driving tune spent multiple weeks in the Top 5 of the Bluegrass radio charts while showcasing the remarkable musicianship of Daniel Grindstaff, Kevin Richardson, Derek Deakins and Kent Blanton.

Written by Grindstaff and inspired by a nickname given to him by bluegrass legend Jimmy Martin, the instrumental continues to gain recognition throughout the industry. Its momentum recently carried it onto the second ballot for the 2026 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards in the Instrumental Recording of the Year category.

The video arrives during an extraordinary run for Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours, whose latest album has produced three No. 1 Bluegrass radio singles. Songs including “Angel Dream,” “The Death of John Henry” featuring Marty Stuart and the current chart-topper “We See Love” have helped establish the group as one of the genre’s fastest-rising acts.

The band’s latest single, “Denver,” written by Country Music Hall of Fame member Larry Gatlin, is also gaining momentum at bluegrass radio, further adding to what has already been a career-defining year.

Beyond the success of “Castlerock Turnpike,” the group has earned significant recognition on the 2026 IBMA Awards second ballot. In addition to Instrumental Recording of the Year, the band is under consideration for Album of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year. “The Death of John Henry,” featuring Marty Stuart, also received second-ballot consideration for Song of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year, while Grindstaff himself is being recognized in the Banjo Player of the Year category.

For fans of traditional bluegrass instrumentation, “Castlerock Turnpike” serves as a reminder that some of the genre’s most compelling storytelling can happen without a single lyric. Packed with energy, precision and the spirit of classic bluegrass, the track continues to resonate with audiences and industry voters alike.

With multiple chart-topping singles, growing IBMA recognition and a new music video spotlighting one of the year’s most celebrated instrumentals, Daniel Grindstaff & The Uptown Troubadours continue to build momentum as one of bluegrass music’s most exciting emerging groups.

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