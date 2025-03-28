WATCH: Alison Brown, Steve Martin And Tim O’Brien

Banjoists Alison Brown and Steve Martin team up with bluegrass icon, vocalist/mandolinist Tim O’Brien, on their new single “5 Days Out, 2 Days Back,” their latest collaboration which will be included as part of a collection of songs by Brown and Martin to be released this year via Compass Records.

Martin’s lyrics tell a story familiar to all touring musicians of balancing life on the road with the pull of loved ones at home. Coupled with O’Brien’s warm, emotive vocals and Brown’s fresh yet familiar melody, the song has a modern sensibility while still connecting to bluegrass and folk traditions.

Martin says: “I’m so happy to be back playing with Alison, Tim O’Brien and all the great musicians I’m so fortunate to work with. “5 Days Out, 2 Days Back” is Alison’s and my tribute to all us road musicians.”

Brown thought from the start that O’Brien’s inimitable voice and rhythmic mandolin style would be a perfect fit for the song. “Tim is one of the all-time greatest singers in bluegrass. From the first demo we recorded together, he brought the perfect energy and spin to it, drawing on his many years of touring to bring the story to life.”

O’Brien comments: “Alison Brown and Steve Martin compress a year of a touring musician’s life into a few minutes on their new single. Our protagonist finds a path between the conflicting pulls of family and the road, plus I sing it really good!”

Rounding out the track is a band of bluegrass A-listers including Bryan Sutton (guitar, harmony vocals), Stuart Duncan (fiddle), Todd Phillips (bass) and Vickie Vaughn (harmony vocals).

Brown and Martin have released a series of collaborations, including Foggy Morning Breaking (from Brown’s 2023 album On Banjo) as well as their 2024 release Bluegrass Radio, which have achieved #1 chart status on bluegrass radio and accumulated over 35 million views on social media. Brown and Martin’s most recent release “Wall Guitar” revolves around an unrequited love and was released last November, featuring country legend Vince Gill. Brown and Martin will continue to release new music throughout the year and are set to perform at The Hollywood Bowl on June 18, as part of Rhiannon Giddens: American Tunes, a one-night only event celebrating American music.

