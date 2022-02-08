Americanafest Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

AMERICANAFEST is slated for Sept. 13-17 in multiple venues throughout Nashville, Tenn. Passes will be on sale this Friday, February 11 at 10am CT/11am ET at americanafest.com.

This year, AMERICANAFEST will take place over five days on Tuesday (9/13) – Saturday (9/17), with three days of music business panels as part of its first-rate conference at The Westin Nashville on Wednesday – Friday; four nights of music discovery showcases Wednesday – Saturday; and many daytime special events hosted by friends and supporters of AMERICANAFEST beginning on Tuesday.

The Americana Music Association’s Americana Honors & Awards ceremony will once again serve as the hallmark event of the week, celebrating the roots music community’s brightest musicians on the evening of Wednesday, September 14 at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Tickets for the show will be on sale at a later date.

For attendees wanting the full AMERICANAFEST experience with access to panels, showcases and all special events, they should purchase a Conference + Festival Pass which is currently priced at $349 ($249 for Americana Music Association members). For music fans who are just interested in the nighttime showcases and select special events, they can purchase a Festival Pass instead, currently priced at $125. These pass rates expire after April 14.

Artists interested in showcasing at this year’s festival can apply beginning February 15. The first programming announcement for AMERICANAFEST 2022 will be revealed in late summer.