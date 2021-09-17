AMERICANAFEST: New Additions Complete Lineup Of 200+ Acts

Less than one week away from bringing back top-tier music discovery to Nashville, the Americana Music Association announced today a surprise round of showcasing acts, totaling 200+ artists and bands who are performing at AMERICANAFEST, which runs next week from September 22-25 in Music City.

A complete list of official showcasing performers can be found below.

2021 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes are now on sale to the public at $199. Available online here, Festival Passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events.

2021 Conference + Festival Passes (currently on-sale at the standard rate of $499 can be purchased here and provide access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival plus all sanctioned special events.

Complete List of Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2021:

* = new additions

The 40 Acre Mule

Aaron Lee Tasjan*

Aaron Raitiere

Adam Chaffins

AHI

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Allison Russell

Amy Speace

Andrea von Kampen

Andrew Leahey & the Homestead

Anna Tivel

The Arcadian Wild

Arlo McKinley

Ashley Ray

Avi Kaplan

Barbaro

The Barefoot Movement

Bella White

Bendigo Fletcher*

Beta Radio

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Bones Owens

Boo Ray

Braison Cyrus

Brandy Clark

Brit Taylor

Brittney Spencer

Brock Gonyea

Brooke Stephenson

The Brother Brothers

Cabin Boys*

Caleb Caudle

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Carlene Carter

Carolina Story

Cary Morin & Ghost Dog

Cerny Brothers

Chance McCoy*

Charlie Marie

Chastity Brown

Chris Pierce

Christian Lopez

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Clint Roberts

Companion

Courtney Hartman

Crys Matthews

Daniel Donato

Danni Nicholls

Darin and Brooke Aldridge

Dave Hause

David Newbould*

David Ramirez

The Dead South

Dee White

Don Bryant

Doug Seegers

Early James

Eli Paperboy Reed

Elijah Ocean*

Elise Davis

Emily Scott Robinson

Emily West

Emma Hern

Erin Viancourt

Evan Bartels

Ferris & Sylvester

Flying Buffaloes

Fretland

Gabe Lee

Garrison Starr

The Georgia Thunderbolts

Golden Shoals

Grace Pettis

Granville Automatic

Great Peacock

Greyhounds

Harper O’Neill

Hayes Carll

Hogslop String Band

Ida Mae

India Ramey

Ira Wolf

Izzy Heltai

Jack Broadbent

Jackson+Sellers

Jarrod Dickenson*

Jason Ringenberg

Jeffrey Martin

Jeremie Albino

Jill Andrews

Jim Lauderdale

John Craigie

John R. Miller

Jonathan Tyler

Joshua Radin

Joshua Ray Walker

Julian Taylor

Kaiti Jones

Kamara Thomas

Kashena Sampson

Kassi Valazza

Kathleen Edwards

Katie Toupin

Kelsey Waldon

Kiefer Sutherland

Korby Lenker

Kristina Murray

Langhorne Slim

Lauren Morrow

Layla Tucker

Leah Blevins

Leigh Nash

Lilly Hiatt

Lilly Winwood

The Little Miss

The Local Honeys

Logan Ledger

LoneHollow*

Lydia Loveless

Mac Leaphart

Maggie Rose

Making Movies

Manchester Orchestra (Acoustic)*

Mando Saenz

Marshall Chapman

Mary Bragg

Matt Costa

Matthew Fowler

The Mavericks*

Maya de Vitry

The McCrary Sisters

McKinley James*

Michaela Anne

Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill

Mike & The Moonpies

Miko Marks

The Minks

Moonsville Collective

Natalie Hemby

Nate Fredrick*

National Park Radio

Neal Francis

Never Come Down

O.N.E The Duo

Oliver Hazard

The Onlies*

Paris Jackson*

Patrick Sweaney*

Paul Thorn

Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls

Phillip-Michael Scales

The Pine Hill Haints

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Poor Nameless Boy

Queen Esther

Rachel Baiman

Rainbow Girls

Raye Zaragoza

Red Dirt Boys

Riddy Arman

Riley Downing

Rodney Crowell

Ruthie Collins

Ryan Culwell

S.G. Goodman

Sadie Campbell

Sam Doores

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Sean McConnell*

Shannon McNally

The Shootouts

Sierra Ferrell

Sophie & The Broken Things*

Southern Avenue

Steve Forbert

Steve Poltz

Strung Like a Horse

Sue Foley

SUSTO

Suzanne Santo

Taylor McCall

Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur

The Texas Gentlemen*

Thomas Csorba

Tim Easton

Tim Wilson*

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Tré Burt

Tyler Boone

Van Plating

The Vegabonds

Victoria Bailey

Vincent Neil Emerson

Violet Bell

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

Waylon Payne

Wesley Dean

Western Youth*

The Whitmore Sisters

Whitney Rose

The Winnie Blues

Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn

Yasmin Williams

Zach Schmidt

The first day of festivities on Wednesday, September 22 is capped by the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are available for purchase by the public here.

In August, event organizers shared a statement on its health and safety policy. For every AMERICANAFEST-produced event and the Americana Honors & Awards, attendees must present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours in order to access a venue. More information on the policy can be found here.

Declared a “veritable juggernaut” by American Songwriter, AMERICANAFEST will showcase hundreds of artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville, TN, including the Cannery Complex, City Winery and 3rd & Lindsley, just to name a few. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues over panels and workshops.