AMERICANAFEST: New Additions Complete Lineup Of 200+ Acts

Less than one week away from bringing back top-tier music discovery to Nashville, the Americana Music Association announced today a surprise round of showcasing acts, totaling 200+ artists and bands who are performing at AMERICANAFEST, which runs next week from September 22-25 in Music City.
A complete list of official showcasing performers can be found below.
2021 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes are now on sale to the public at $199. Available online here, Festival Passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events.
2021 Conference + Festival Passes (currently on-sale at the standard rate of $499 can be purchased here and provide access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival plus all sanctioned special events.
Complete List of Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2021:
* = new additions
The 40 Acre Mule
Aaron Lee Tasjan*
Aaron Raitiere
Adam Chaffins
AHI
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Allison Russell
Amy Speace
Andrea von Kampen
Andrew Leahey & the Homestead
Anna Tivel
The Arcadian Wild
Arlo McKinley
Ashley Ray
Avi Kaplan
Barbaro
The Barefoot Movement
Bella White
Bendigo Fletcher*
Beta Radio
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Bones Owens
Boo Ray
Braison Cyrus
Brandy Clark
Brit Taylor
Brittney Spencer
Brock Gonyea
Brooke Stephenson
The Brother Brothers
Cabin Boys*
Caleb Caudle
Caleb Lee Hutchinson
Carlene Carter
Carolina Story
Cary Morin & Ghost Dog
Cerny Brothers
Chance McCoy*
Charlie Marie
Chastity Brown
Chris Pierce
Christian Lopez
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Clint Roberts
Companion
Courtney Hartman
Crys Matthews
Daniel Donato
Danni Nicholls
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Dave Hause
David Newbould*
David Ramirez
The Dead South
Dee White
Don Bryant
Doug Seegers
Early James
Eli Paperboy Reed
Elijah Ocean*
Elise Davis
Emily Scott Robinson
Emily West
Emma Hern
Erin Viancourt
Evan Bartels
Ferris & Sylvester
Flying Buffaloes
Fretland
Gabe Lee
Garrison Starr
The Georgia Thunderbolts
Golden Shoals
Grace Pettis
Granville Automatic
Great Peacock
Greyhounds
Harper O’Neill
Hayes Carll
Hogslop String Band
Ida Mae
India Ramey
Ira Wolf
Izzy Heltai
Jack Broadbent
Jackson+Sellers
Jarrod Dickenson*
Jason Ringenberg
Jeffrey Martin
Jeremie Albino
Jill Andrews
Jim Lauderdale
John Craigie
John R. Miller
Jonathan Tyler
Joshua Radin
Joshua Ray Walker
Julian Taylor
Kaiti Jones
Kamara Thomas
Kashena Sampson
Kassi Valazza
Kathleen Edwards
Katie Toupin
Kelsey Waldon
Kiefer Sutherland
Korby Lenker
Kristina Murray
Langhorne Slim
Lauren Morrow
Layla Tucker
Leah Blevins
Leigh Nash
Lilly Hiatt
Lilly Winwood
The Little Miss
The Local Honeys
Logan Ledger
LoneHollow*
Lydia Loveless
Mac Leaphart
Maggie Rose
Making Movies
Manchester Orchestra (Acoustic)*
Mando Saenz
Marshall Chapman
Mary Bragg
Matt Costa
Matthew Fowler
The Mavericks*
Maya de Vitry
The McCrary Sisters
McKinley James*
Michaela Anne
Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill
Mike & The Moonpies
Miko Marks
The Minks
Moonsville Collective
Natalie Hemby
Nate Fredrick*
National Park Radio
Neal Francis
Never Come Down
O.N.E The Duo
Oliver Hazard
The Onlies*
Paris Jackson*
Patrick Sweaney*
Paul Thorn
Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls
Phillip-Michael Scales
The Pine Hill Haints
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Poor Nameless Boy
Queen Esther
Rachel Baiman
Rainbow Girls
Raye Zaragoza
Red Dirt Boys
Riddy Arman
Riley Downing
Rodney Crowell
Ruthie Collins
Ryan Culwell
S.G. Goodman
Sadie Campbell
Sam Doores
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Sean McConnell*
Shannon McNally
The Shootouts
Sierra Ferrell
Sophie & The Broken Things*
Southern Avenue
Steve Forbert
Steve Poltz
Strung Like a Horse
Sue Foley
SUSTO
Suzanne Santo
Taylor McCall
Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur
The Texas Gentlemen*
Thomas Csorba
Tim Easton
Tim Wilson*
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Tré Burt
Tyler Boone
Van Plating
The Vegabonds
Victoria Bailey
Vincent Neil Emerson
Violet Bell
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
Waylon Payne
Wesley Dean
Western Youth*
The Whitmore Sisters
Whitney Rose
The Winnie Blues
Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn
Yasmin Williams
Zach Schmidt
The first day of festivities on Wednesday, September 22 is capped by the critically acclaimed Americana Honors & Awards, which celebrates Americana luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Tickets are available for purchase by the public here.
In August, event organizers shared a statement on its health and safety policy. For every AMERICANAFEST-produced event and the Americana Honors & Awards, attendees must present proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours in order to access a venue. More information on the policy can be found here.
Declared a “veritable juggernaut” by American Songwriter, AMERICANAFEST will showcase hundreds of artists and bands throughout notable venues in Nashville, TN, including the Cannery Complex, City Winery and 3rd & Lindsley, just to name a few. The destination event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues over panels and workshops.