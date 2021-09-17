Lauren Alaina Celebrates No. 1 Debuting Record Release

Lauren Alaina celebrated the release of her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty On Top of the World last night surrounded by her fellow songwriters on the album, friends, family, and her biggest industry supporters. The event was held outside at the Hillwood Country Club in Nashville, TN.

Lauren co-wrote 14 of the 15 songs on Sitting Pretty On Top of the World with some of the biggest songwriters in country music including Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, Emily Weisband, David Garcia, Ben Johnson, and more. Some of her co-writers on the album joined her last night to tell the stories behind the songs and perform the songs with her.

Sitting Pretty On Top of the World was produced by Paul DiGiovanni, with exception of her song “Getting Good” which was produced by David Garcia. Sitting Pretty On Top of the World, Alaina’s third full-length album for Mercury Nashville, follows on the heels of her two career-changing EPs released in 2020, Getting Good EP and Getting Over Him EP.

In addition to her new release, the ‘Fall of Lauren Alaina’ includes the Georgia native starred in a Hallmark Channel movie “Roadhouse Romance” that premiered to rave reviews last Saturday, September 11 and became the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program of the day and week among Total Viewers, Women 18+ and Households.