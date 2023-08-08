AMERICANAFEST! Full Schedule, New Showcases, Panels Revealed

The full schedule for AMERICANAFEST has been revealed, with numerous new showcases, panels and special events. AMERICANAFEST will take place in Nashville on Sept. 19-23 across 48 venues, showcasing more than 200 artists and bands (full list below), with nearly 300 events available for attendees.

Business Conference: This year’s 70+ conference panels will touch on a variety of themes, including artist interviews, an inside look at the music industry, embracing inclusion and striving for systemic change, crafting a musical career and feature unique peer-to-peer meetings.

Panel spotlights: Panel spotlightsinclude an in-depth career development examination of 49 Winchester; discussions on the future of AI, its impact on creativity and the legal questions behind it; the rise of ambient music within the Americana genre; music subjects and themes in higher education; Folkways Recordings, Sun Records and Single Lock record labels celebrating milestones and their legacies; and a retrospective looks at Hank Williams and Sam Phillips, both of whom would have turned 100 this year.

Songwriters Round: Three Voices, Three Instruments. This special acoustic round on the opening night of AMERICANAFEST features original songs from Alisa Amador on guitar, Phoebe Hunt on fiddle, and Kaia Kater on banjo. (Tuesday – 7PM at City Winery)

Americana Proud: A Voice for All. The Americana Music Association and eQuality Events celebrate the voices, songwriting, and storytelling of LGBTQIA+ artists that are part of the Americana community. Hosted by Autumn Nicholas and Vidalia Anne Gentry, Americana Proud brings artists from the margins onto the main stage where the song transcends gender, identity and orientation. (Tuesday from 8PM – 10PM at City Winery)

Want Symphonic: Rufus Wainwright with the Nashville Symphony. Presented in partnership with AMERICANAFEST, Rufus Wainwright makes his can’t-miss Nashville Symphony debut. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Want One and Want Two—the two albums that fueled his meteoric rise in the UK and across Europe—Rufus will perform both albums in their entirety, song for song, with beautiful orchestral arrangements performed by the Nashville Symphony. Please Note: This is a ticketed event. Tickets are available at the Nashville Symphony website. (Tuesday – 7:30PM at Schermerhorn Symphony Center)

The Pitch Meeting: It may be Nashville’s most innovative open mic night. After taking just a few moments to learn key changes, tempos and bridges, the Pitch Meeting musicians give a full-band feel to acoustic artists they’ve never met – with electric guitars, a rhythm section, harmony singers, keyboards, and horns. AMERICANAFEST official showcasing artists are encouraged to come early to sign up for The Pitch Meeting 2nd Year Anniversary Show. (Tuesday – 7PM at 3rd & Lindsley)

NMAAM Songwriters Rounds: Official AMERICANAFEST showcasing artists will perform in-the-round inside the Roots Theater at the National Museum of African American Music in downtown Nashville. The lineup includes: AHI, Joy Clark, and Denitia (Wednesday at 12PM); Mia Borders, Julie Williams, and Thunderstorm Artis (Thursday at 12PM); and Simeon Hammond Dallas, Phillip-Michael Scales, and Yasmin Williams. (Friday at 12PM)

AMERICANAFEST at The Bluebird Café. AMERICANAFEST will present the following showcases in-the-round: Rufus Wainwright & Teddy Thompson (Thursday at 6PM); Mariel Buckley, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, and Brennen Leigh (Friday at 6PM); and Mary Bragg, Sam Johnston, and SZLACHETKA (Saturday at 6PM). Please Note: These are ticketed events. Reservations for the Thursday show will open on Thursday, September 14 at 8AM CT. Reservations for the Friday and Saturday shows will open on Monday, September 18 at 8AM CT. Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly encouraged for all guests and can be made at the Bluebird Café’s website.

Musicians Corner: New West Records celebrates its 25th anniversary with a free outdoor concert featuring Rodney Crowell Trio, Buddy Miller, North Mississippi Allstars, Emily Nenni, Esther Rose, The Secret Sisters, and The Wild Feathers. (Friday from 3PM – 9PM at Centennial Park)

Relix & Dayglo Present AMERICANAFEST at Brooklyn Bowl: This all-star lineup presented by Relix & Dayglo and curated by AMERICANAFEST features official showcases from Bahamas, Cat Clyde, Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors, Shovels & Rope, and SUSTO. (Friday from 7PM – 11:45PM at Brooklyn Bowl)

Muscle Shoals in the 21st Century: Ten Years of Single Lock Records. In this AMERICANAFEST conference panel, label owners and musicians Reed Watson, Ben Tanner and John Paul White revisit highlights and lessons from a decade of operating acclaimed indie Single Lock Records and discuss Muscle Shoals music in the 21st Century and beyond. (Friday at 11:30AM). In addition, Single Lock Records takes over Exit/In with a lineup featuring Duquette Johnston, Billy Allen + The Pollies, John Paul White, Caleb Elliott, and The Prescriptions. (Saturday from 7PM-11:45PM)

Full List of AMERICANAFEST 2023 Official Showcasing Artists:

Abby Hamilton

Abby Posner

Abe Partridge

Adeem the Artist

AHI

Alex Hall

Alisa Amador

Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Amelia White + The Blue Souvenirs

Amythyst Kiah

The Arcadian Wild

Ashley Ray

Autumn Nicholas

Bahamas

The Band of Heathens

Bella White

Benjamin Dakota Rogers

Beth Bombara

Billy Allen + The Pollies

Blue Water Highway

Bobby Rush

Boo Ray and His Shod-Hot Band

BOWEN*YOUNG

Boy Golden

Brennen Leigh

Brit Taylor

Brother Bird

Brother Elsey

Buddy Miller

Caleb Caudle

Caleb Elliott

Cat Clyde

Chance Emerson

Channing Wilson

Charlie Mars

Charlie Treat

Chatham Rabbits

Christian Lopez

Chuck Mead

Colby Acuff

Cole Chaney

Cory Branan

Cruz Contreras

Dale Watson

Dallas Burrow

Dan Tyminski Band

Darling West

Darlingside

David Nance & Mowed Sound

David Wax Museum

Dawn Landes and Friends Perform The Liberated Woman’s Songbook

Dean Johnson

Della Mae

Denitia

Dom Flemons

Dori Freeman

Drayton Farley

Duquette Johnston

Dylan Earl

Eddie 9V

Eilen Jewell

Elles Bailey

Emily Nenni

Eric Bolander

Esther Rose

Ever More Nest

Fantastic Cat

Fruition

Gabe Lee

Goldpine

Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane

Grace Morrison

The Grahams

Greenwood Rye

Gretta Ziller

The Hanging Stars

The HawtThorns

Heather Mae

Ira Wolf

J.R. Carroll

Jack Barksdale

Jack Botts

Jaimee Harris

Jake Kohn

Jason Carter

Jason Hawk Harris

Jeff Plankenhorn

Jeffrey Martin

Jenny Owen Youngs

Jeremy Pinnell

Jess Williamson

Jesse Dayton

Jessi Colter

Jessye DeSilva

Jill Andrews

Jim Lauderdale

Jobi Riccio

Joelton Mayfield

John Paul White

JOHNNYSWIM

Jonell Mosser

Joshua Quimby

Joy Clark

JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind & Rain

Julie Willams

Justin Wells

Kaia Kater

Kaitlin Butts

Kassi Valazza

Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line

Korby Lenker

Kyle Tuttle

Laura Cantrell

Leon Majcen

Leon Timbo

The Lil Smokies

Lindsay Lou

Liv Greene

Logan Halstead

Logan Ledger

Lola Kirke

Lori McKenna

Madeline Hawthorne

Maggie Rose

The Magi

Marc Scibilia

Mariel Buckley

Mary Bragg

Mary Gauthier

Matt Koziol

Maya de Vitry

The McCrary Sisters

Mia Borders

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Mick Flannery

Mighty Poplar

Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion

Mikey Ferrari

Minor Gold

Mipso

Mya Byrne

Nat Myers

Nick Shoulders

Nigel Wearne

Noah Guthrie

Nolan Taylor

North Mississippi Allstars

Odie Leigh

Ole Kirkeng

Palmyra

The Panhandlers

Parker Millsap

Peter One

Philip Bowen

Phillip-Michael Scales

Phoebe Hunt

The Pink Stones

The Prescriptions

Robbie Fulks

Robert Ellis

Rodney Crowell Trio

Roger Harvey

Ruen Brothers

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Johnston

Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors

Sarah Jarosz

Sarah Lee Guthrie

Sean Della Croce

The Secret Sisters

The Sensational Barnes Brothers

The Shindellas

The Shootouts

Shovels & Rope

Simeon Hammond Dallas

Skout

Sons of the East

Sons of Town Hall

Sophie Gault

Steep Canyon Rangers

Striking Matches

Summer Dean

SUSTO

Suzy Bogguss

Szlachetka

Tanner Usrey

Taylor McCall

Teddy Thompson

Them Dirty Roses

Theo Kandel

Three Times A Lady

Thunderstorm Artis

Time Sawyer

Tommy Prine

Trapper Schoepp

A Tribute to Loretta Lynn

The Two Tracks

Tyler Ramsey

Vidalia Anne Gentry

The Wandering Hearts

The Watson Twins

West Texas Exiles

The Wheelhouse Rousters

Wild Ponies

The Wild Feathers

The Wilder Blue

Willi Carlisle

William Fitzsimmons

William Matheny

William Prince

William Tyler & The Impossible Truth

Wyatt Edmondson

Wyatt Flores

Yasmin Williams