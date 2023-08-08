AMERICANAFEST! Full Schedule, New Showcases, Panels Revealed

The full schedule for AMERICANAFEST has been revealed, with numerous new showcases, panels and special events. AMERICANAFEST will take place in Nashville on Sept. 19-23 across 48 venues, showcasing more than 200 artists and bands (full list below), with nearly 300 events available for attendees.
Business Conference: This year’s 70+ conference panels will touch on a variety of themes, including artist interviews, an inside look at the music industry, embracing inclusion and striving for systemic change, crafting a musical career and feature unique peer-to-peer meetings.
Panel spotlights: Panel spotlightsinclude an in-depth career development examination of 49 Winchester; discussions on the future of AI, its impact on creativity and the legal questions behind it; the rise of ambient music within the Americana genre; music subjects and themes in higher education; Folkways Recordings, Sun Records and Single Lock record labels celebrating milestones and their legacies; and a retrospective looks at Hank Williams and Sam Phillips, both of whom would have turned 100 this year.
Songwriters Round: Three Voices, Three Instruments. This special acoustic round on the opening night of AMERICANAFEST features original songs from Alisa Amador on guitar, Phoebe Hunt on fiddle, and Kaia Kater on banjo. (Tuesday – 7PM at City Winery)
Americana Proud: A Voice for All. The Americana Music Association and eQuality Events celebrate the voices, songwriting, and storytelling of LGBTQIA+ artists that are part of the Americana community. Hosted by Autumn Nicholas and Vidalia Anne Gentry, Americana Proud brings artists from the margins onto the main stage where the song transcends gender, identity and orientation. (Tuesday from 8PM – 10PM at City Winery)
Want Symphonic: Rufus Wainwright with the Nashville Symphony. Presented in partnership with AMERICANAFEST, Rufus Wainwright makes his can’t-miss Nashville Symphony debut. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Want One and Want Two—the two albums that fueled his meteoric rise in the UK and across Europe—Rufus will perform both albums in their entirety, song for song, with beautiful orchestral arrangements performed by the Nashville Symphony. Please Note: This is a ticketed event. Tickets are available at the Nashville Symphony website. (Tuesday – 7:30PM at Schermerhorn Symphony Center)
The Pitch Meeting: It may be Nashville’s most innovative open mic night. After taking just a few moments to learn key changes, tempos and bridges, the Pitch Meeting musicians give a full-band feel to acoustic artists they’ve never met – with electric guitars, a rhythm section, harmony singers, keyboards, and horns. AMERICANAFEST official showcasing artists are encouraged to come early to sign up for The Pitch Meeting 2nd Year Anniversary Show. (Tuesday – 7PM at 3rd & Lindsley)
NMAAM Songwriters Rounds: Official AMERICANAFEST showcasing artists will perform in-the-round inside the Roots Theater at the National Museum of African American Music in downtown Nashville. The lineup includes: AHI, Joy Clark, and Denitia (Wednesday at 12PM); Mia Borders, Julie Williams, and Thunderstorm Artis (Thursday at 12PM); and Simeon Hammond Dallas, Phillip-Michael Scales, and Yasmin Williams. (Friday at 12PM)
AMERICANAFEST at The Bluebird Café. AMERICANAFEST will present the following showcases in-the-round: Rufus Wainwright & Teddy Thompson (Thursday at 6PM); Mariel Buckley, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, and Brennen Leigh (Friday at 6PM); and Mary Bragg, Sam Johnston, and SZLACHETKA (Saturday at 6PM). Please Note: These are ticketed events. Reservations for the Thursday show will open on Thursday, September 14 at 8AM CT. Reservations for the Friday and Saturday shows will open on Monday, September 18 at 8AM CT. Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly encouraged for all guests and can be made at the Bluebird Café’s website.
Musicians Corner: New West Records celebrates its 25th anniversary with a free outdoor concert featuring Rodney Crowell Trio, Buddy Miller, North Mississippi Allstars, Emily Nenni, Esther Rose, The Secret Sisters, and The Wild Feathers. (Friday from 3PM – 9PM at Centennial Park)
Relix & Dayglo Present AMERICANAFEST at Brooklyn Bowl: This all-star lineup presented by Relix & Dayglo and curated by AMERICANAFEST features official showcases from Bahamas, Cat Clyde, Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors, Shovels & Rope, and SUSTO. (Friday from 7PM – 11:45PM at Brooklyn Bowl)
Muscle Shoals in the 21st Century: Ten Years of Single Lock Records. In this AMERICANAFEST conference panel, label owners and musicians Reed Watson, Ben Tanner and John Paul White revisit highlights and lessons from a decade of operating acclaimed indie Single Lock Records and discuss Muscle Shoals music in the 21st Century and beyond. (Friday at 11:30AM). In addition, Single Lock Records takes over Exit/In with a lineup featuring Duquette Johnston, Billy Allen + The Pollies, John Paul White, Caleb Elliott, and The Prescriptions. (Saturday from 7PM-11:45PM)
Full List of AMERICANAFEST 2023 Official Showcasing Artists:
Abby Hamilton
Abby Posner
Abe Partridge
Adeem the Artist
AHI
Alex Hall
Alisa Amador
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Amelia White + The Blue Souvenirs
Amythyst Kiah
The Arcadian Wild
Ashley Ray
Autumn Nicholas
Bahamas
The Band of Heathens
Bella White
Benjamin Dakota Rogers
Beth Bombara
Billy Allen + The Pollies
Blue Water Highway
Bobby Rush
Boo Ray and His Shod-Hot Band
BOWEN*YOUNG
Boy Golden
Brennen Leigh
Brit Taylor
Brother Bird
Brother Elsey
Buddy Miller
Caleb Caudle
Caleb Elliott
Cat Clyde
Chance Emerson
Channing Wilson
Charlie Mars
Charlie Treat
Chatham Rabbits
Christian Lopez
Chuck Mead
Colby Acuff
Cole Chaney
Cory Branan
Cruz Contreras
Dale Watson
Dallas Burrow
Dan Tyminski Band
Darling West
Darlingside
David Nance & Mowed Sound
David Wax Museum
Dawn Landes and Friends Perform The Liberated Woman’s Songbook
Dean Johnson
Della Mae
Denitia
Dom Flemons
Dori Freeman
Drayton Farley
Duquette Johnston
Dylan Earl
Eddie 9V
Eilen Jewell
Elles Bailey
Emily Nenni
Eric Bolander
Esther Rose
Ever More Nest
Fantastic Cat
Fruition
Gabe Lee
Goldpine
Gordie Tentrees & Jaxon Haldane
Grace Morrison
The Grahams
Greenwood Rye
Gretta Ziller
The Hanging Stars
The HawtThorns
Heather Mae
Ira Wolf
J.R. Carroll
Jack Barksdale
Jack Botts
Jaimee Harris
Jake Kohn
Jason Carter
Jason Hawk Harris
Jeff Plankenhorn
Jeffrey Martin
Jenny Owen Youngs
Jeremy Pinnell
Jess Williamson
Jesse Dayton
Jessi Colter
Jessye DeSilva
Jill Andrews
Jim Lauderdale
Jobi Riccio
Joelton Mayfield
John Paul White
JOHNNYSWIM
Jonell Mosser
Joshua Quimby
Joy Clark
JP Harris’ Dreadful Wind & Rain
Julie Willams
Justin Wells
Kaia Kater
Kaitlin Butts
Kassi Valazza
Kevin Daniel & The Bottom Line
Korby Lenker
Kyle Tuttle
Laura Cantrell
Leon Majcen
Leon Timbo
The Lil Smokies
Lindsay Lou
Liv Greene
Logan Halstead
Logan Ledger
Lola Kirke
Lori McKenna
Madeline Hawthorne
Maggie Rose
The Magi
Marc Scibilia
Mariel Buckley
Mary Bragg
Mary Gauthier
Matt Koziol
Maya de Vitry
The McCrary Sisters
Mia Borders
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Mick Flannery
Mighty Poplar
Mike Stinson & Johnny Irion
Mikey Ferrari
Minor Gold
Mipso
Mya Byrne
Nat Myers
Nick Shoulders
Nigel Wearne
Noah Guthrie
Nolan Taylor
North Mississippi Allstars
Odie Leigh
Ole Kirkeng
Palmyra
The Panhandlers
Parker Millsap
Peter One
Philip Bowen
Phillip-Michael Scales
Phoebe Hunt
The Pink Stones
The Prescriptions
Robbie Fulks
Robert Ellis
Rodney Crowell Trio
Roger Harvey
Ruen Brothers
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Johnston
Sam Nelson of X Ambassadors
Sarah Jarosz
Sarah Lee Guthrie
Sean Della Croce
The Secret Sisters
The Sensational Barnes Brothers
The Shindellas
The Shootouts
Shovels & Rope
Simeon Hammond Dallas
Skout
Sons of the East
Sons of Town Hall
Sophie Gault
Steep Canyon Rangers
Striking Matches
Summer Dean
SUSTO
Suzy Bogguss
Szlachetka
Tanner Usrey
Taylor McCall
Teddy Thompson
Them Dirty Roses
Theo Kandel
Three Times A Lady
Thunderstorm Artis
Time Sawyer
Tommy Prine
Trapper Schoepp
A Tribute to Loretta Lynn
The Two Tracks
Tyler Ramsey
Vidalia Anne Gentry
The Wandering Hearts
The Watson Twins
West Texas Exiles
The Wheelhouse Rousters
Wild Ponies
The Wild Feathers
The Wilder Blue
Willi Carlisle
William Fitzsimmons
William Matheny
William Prince
William Tyler & The Impossible Truth
Wyatt Edmondson
Wyatt Flores
Yasmin Williams