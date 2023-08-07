Jelly Roll Scores HIs 2nd Number One Song

Jelly Roll earned his second consecutive #1 at Country radio this week with his Platinum-selling single, “Need A Favor.” The chart-topping hit, which also earned multiple weeks on top of the rock airplay charts, is the singer/songwriter’s follow up single to his first #1 at Country radio, “Son of A Sinner.” The milestone comes on the heels of the Backroad Baptism tour launch, which kicked off this week in Southhaven, MS.

In an interview with Billboard, Jelly Roll shared, “A second #1 at Country radio is something I wouldn’t have even allowed myself to dream about. ‘Need A Favor’ has absolutely changed my life. It’s been incredible to watch the fan reaction and see what’s happening out there on the road. Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in this song since the beginning and thank you to Country radio for supporting therapeutic music like ‘Need A Favor’ since day one. It’s amazing to have your support and I’ve seen first hand the impact the music continues to have with people across the country.”

Written by Jelly (Jason DeFord), Austin Nivarel, Joe Ragosta, and Rob Ragosta, “Need A Favor” is one of 13 tracks on his debut Country album, Whitsitt Chapel. Released in June 2023, Whitsitt Chapel became the largest country debut album in Billboard Consumption chart history- earning the singer/songwriter another milestone after he topped Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart for more than 28 weeks – the longest reign for an artist in the chart’s existence. Jelly co-wrote all 13 tracks on the album, including his breakthrough viral single “Save Me” — a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt — which has earned Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Born and raised in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, the former addict and drug dealer draws from his personal experiences to tell the story of a man who has been through the ringer and isn’t afraid to share his raw truth. The 3X CMT Award winning artist has had a history-making breakthrough year, selling out the Ryman Auditorium as well as his hometown arena of 18,000+ fans at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, earning two #1s at Country radio and multi-week hits at Rock simultaneously, launching a 44-date arena Background Baptism Tour, and releasing an all-access documentary of his life at home and on the road, Jelly Roll: Save Me (Hulu).