Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Announced

The Americana Honors & Awards Nominees have just been Announced!

Here they are:

Album of the Year:

“Big Time,” Angel Olsen; Produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson

“Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?,” Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers

“El Bueno y el Malo,” Hermanos Gutiérrez; Produced by Dan Auerbach

“The Man from Waco,” Charley Crockett; Produced by Bruce Robison

“Strays,” Margo Price; Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson

Artist of the Year:

Charley Crockett

Sierra Ferrell

Margo Price

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Duo/Group of the Year:

49 Winchester

Caamp

Nickel Creek

Plains

The War and Treaty

Emerging Act of the Year:

Adeem the Artist

S.G. Goodman

William Prince

Thee Sacred Souls

Sunny War

Instrumentalist of the Year:

Isa Burke

Allison de Groot

Jeff Picker

SistaStrings (Chauntee and Monique Ross)

Kyle Tuttle

Song of the Year:

“Change of Heart,” Margo Price; Written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price

“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett; Written by Charley Crockett

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt; Written by Bonnie Raitt

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan; Written by Zach Bryan

“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile; Written by Allison Russell