Americana Honors & Awards Nominees Announced

The Americana Honors & Awards Nominees have just been Announced!
Here they are:
Album of the Year:
“Big Time,” Angel Olsen; Produced by Angel Olsen and Jonathan Wilson
“Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?,” Tyler Childers; Produced by Tyler Childers
“El Bueno y el Malo,” Hermanos Gutiérrez; Produced by Dan Auerbach
“The Man from Waco,” Charley Crockett; Produced by Bruce Robison
“Strays,” Margo Price; Produced by Margo Price and Jonathan Wilson
Artist of the Year:
Charley Crockett
Sierra Ferrell
Margo Price
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Duo/Group of the Year:
49 Winchester
Caamp
Nickel Creek
Plains
The War and Treaty
Emerging Act of the Year:
Adeem the Artist
S.G. Goodman
William Prince
Thee Sacred Souls
Sunny War
Instrumentalist of the Year:
Isa Burke
Allison de Groot
Jeff Picker
SistaStrings (Chauntee and Monique Ross)
Kyle Tuttle
Song of the Year:
“Change of Heart,” Margo Price; Written by Jeremy Ivey, Margo Price
“I’m Just a Clown,” Charley Crockett; Written by Charley Crockett
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt; Written by Bonnie Raitt
“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan; Written by Zach Bryan
“You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile; Written by Allison Russell