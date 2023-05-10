LISTEN: Lukas Nelson’s “Alcohallelujah” Debuts Today

Lukas Nelson’s new song, “Alcohallelujah,” is debuting today. (listen above) “Alcohallelujah” is the second song unveiled from Nelson’s new album, Sticks and Stones, which will be released July 14 via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers. Ahead of the release, lead single, “More Than Friends,” featuring CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, Lainey Wilson, recently debuted and is currently top 5 at Americana Radio and top 25 at Texas Radio.

The release adds to a celebratory few weeks for Nelson, who recently wrapped up his spring headline tour with numerous sold-out shows and performed at The Hollywood Bowl as part of “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday” last month.

Nelson and the band will continue to tour through this year in celebration of the new album, including a nine-show run across the UK and Ireland in June, as well as an extensive headline tour this summer into the fall—additional details to be announced soon. The forthcoming run will include select dates with Tedeschi Trucks Band in September. See below for current itinerary.

Sticks and Stones was written solely by Nelson with the hope of bringing people together at the forefront of his mind, bringing upbeat energy and a sense of fun. Across the album’s twelve tracks, Nelson explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor. Self-produced by Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, Sticks and Stones captures the band’s musical power and fits perfectly alongside the canon of the electric live performances they’re known for.

Reflecting on the record, Nelson shares, “This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”