BMG/BBR Music Tap Peter Strickland For General Manager

BMG/BBR Music Group announced the hiring of Peter Strickland as its new General Manager. Strickland has been with the label for almost two years in a consultancy role, as he smoothly transitions into his new role as GM, effective immediately.

Strickland comes to the label most recently from artist management, bringing with him decades worth of music industry experience and knowledge. As GM, Strickland will oversee the financial and daily operations of BMG/BBR Music Group, streamline distribution channels and physical-product sales as well as spearhead the label’s comedy initiatives.

Throughout Strickland’s tenure, he’s served several executive-level roles at Warner Music Nashville (WMN) such as VP of Sales, VP of Sales & Marketing, SVP of Brand Management & Sales, Executive Vice President/General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer. In addition to the roles at WMN, he also created two successful comedy imprints and executive produced Jimmy Fallon’s 2013 Grammy Award-winning Comedy Album, Blow Your Pants Off, before opening his management company, Marathon Talent, in 2018.

“Peter and I worked together early in our career, where I had the chance to see his creativity, passion and energy up close,” says Jon Loba, President of BMG Nashville. “Working with him again over the last year as a consultant, it is evident those same qualities burn hotter than ever. Beyond that, he is the consummate team player and was the obvious choice to step into the GM role upon Rick Shedd’s retirement. We couldn’t be more excited to officially bring him into the BMG family!”

“It’s an honor to be asked to join this incredible team,” says Strickland. “Jon Loba has built a great culture at BMG, and in reuniting with Jon, I look forward to contributing to the next chapter.”