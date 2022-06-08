Americana Announces Second Round Of 2022 Showcases

Americana Music Association has announced an additional 58 acts slated to perform at their annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 13-17 in Nashville, TN. With 147 acts now confirmed to perform, a final round of performers will be announced in the coming months.
A list of the second round of performers can be found below.
2022 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are now on sale to the public at $175. Passes available online here.
New Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2022:
Abby Hamilton
Abraham Alexander
Alex Williams
Ashley Ray
Autumn Nicholas
Bandits on the Run
Ben Chapman
Chuck Mead
Colin Lillie
Cordovas
Dan Bettridge
Early James
Fanny Lumsden
Ferris & Sylvester
Gabe Lee
Garrison Starr
Hannah Juanita
Hayes Carll
Jaime Wyatt
KINGSWOOD
Kyshona
Lady Nade
Larry McCray
Lauren Housley
Leah Blevins
Leyla McCalla
Lilli Lewis
Lisa Morales
Madeline Edwards
Margo Cilker
Mark Wilkinson
The McCrary Sisters
Megan Nash
Melody Moko
Memorial
Michelle Malone
Michigan Rattlers
Mindy Smith
Nicki Bluhm
North Mississippi Acoustic
Oliver Wood
Ordinary Elephant
Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls
Robby Hecht
Ryland Moranz
Sean McConnell
Sierra Ferrell
Tami Neilson
Them Coulee Boys
Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly
Tommy McLain
Tommy Prine
Tristan Bushman
Trousdale
Webb Wilder
The Weeping Willows
The Wild Feathers
Will Hoge