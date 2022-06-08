Americana Announces Second Round Of 2022 Showcases

Americana Music Association has announced an additional 58 acts slated to perform at their annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 13-17 in Nashville, TN. With 147 acts now confirmed to perform, a final round of performers will be announced in the coming months.

A list of the second round of performers can be found below.

2022 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes — which allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events — are now on sale to the public at $175. Passes available online here.

New Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2022:

Abby Hamilton

Abraham Alexander

Alex Williams

Ashley Ray

Autumn Nicholas

Bandits on the Run

Ben Chapman

Chuck Mead

Colin Lillie

Cordovas

Dan Bettridge

Early James

Fanny Lumsden

Ferris & Sylvester

Gabe Lee

Garrison Starr

Hannah Juanita

Hayes Carll

Jaime Wyatt

KINGSWOOD

Kyshona

Lady Nade

Larry McCray

Lauren Housley

Leah Blevins

Leyla McCalla

Lilli Lewis

Lisa Morales

Madeline Edwards

Margo Cilker

Mark Wilkinson

The McCrary Sisters

Megan Nash

Melody Moko

Memorial

Michelle Malone

Michigan Rattlers

Mindy Smith

Nicki Bluhm

North Mississippi Acoustic

Oliver Wood

Ordinary Elephant

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls

Robby Hecht

Ryland Moranz

Sean McConnell

Sierra Ferrell

Tami Neilson

Them Coulee Boys

Tim Kelly with Ruston Kelly

Tommy McLain

Tommy Prine

Tristan Bushman

Trousdale

Webb Wilder

The Weeping Willows

The Wild Feathers

Will Hoge