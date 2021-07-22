Americana Announces First Of 240 Performers

The Americana Music Association announced today the first 165 of 240 acts slated to perform at their annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 22-25 in Nashville, TN.
Returning for its 21st year, the four-day festival and conference event will once again fill Music City with award-winning legends, trailblazing mainstays and buzzworthy newcomers, showcasing the breadth of Americana’s influence on a global scale.
A list of the first round of performers can be found below.
2021 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes are now on sale to the public at $199. Available online here, Festival Passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events.
2021 Conference + Festival Passes (currently on-sale at the standard rate of $399/$299 for Americana Music Association members) can be purchased here and provide access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival plus all sanctioned special events.
List of Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2021:
The 40 Acre Mule
Aaron Raitiere
Adam Chaffins
AHI
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Allison Russell
Amy Helm
Ana Egge
Andrea von Kampen
Andrew Leahey & the Homestead
Anna Tivel
The Arcadian Wild
Arlo McKinley
Barbaro
The Barefoot Movement
Barnstar!
Bella White
Beta Radio
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Bones Owens
Boy Golden
Brandy Clark
Brittney Spencer
Brock Gonyea
Caleb Caudle
Carolina Story
Cary Morin & Ghost Dog
Cat Clyde
Charlie Marie
Chastity Brown
Chris Pierce
Christian Lopez
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Companion
Cordovas
Courtney Hartman
Crys Matthews
Daniel Donato
Danni Nicholls
Dar Williams
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Dave Hause
David Ramirez
The Dead South
Digging Roots
Don Bryant
Doug Seegers
Early James
Elise Davis
Emily Scott Robinson
Emily West
Emma Hern
Emma Swift
Erin Viancourt
Evan Bartels
Ferris & Sylvester
Fretland
Gabe Lee
Garrison Starr
Golden Shoals
Great Peacock
Greyhounds
Hogslop String Band
Ida Mae
Ira Wolf
Israel Nash
Izzy Heltai
Jack Broadbent
Jackson County Line
Jackson+Sellers
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Jason Ringenberg
Jeffrey Martin
Jeremie Albino
Jill Andrews
Jillette Johnson
Jim Lauderdale
Joachim Cooder
John Craigie
John R. Miller
Jonathan TylerJoshua Radin
Joshua Ray Walker
Julian Taylor
Kaiti Jones
Kashena Sampson
Kathleen Edwards
Katie Toupin
Kelsey Waldon
Kiefer Sutherland
Kristina Murray
Langhorne Slim
Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards
Lauren Morrow
Leah Blevins
Leigh Nash
Lilly Hiatt
Lilly Winwood
The Local Honeys
Lydia Loveless
Maggie Rose
Making Movies
Mando Saenz
Mariel Buckley
Marshall Chapman
Mary Bragg
Matt Costa
Matt the Electrician
Maya de Vitry
The McCrary Sisters
Melissa Carper
Michaela Anne
Mike & The Moonpies
Miko Marks
The Minks
Moonsville Collective
Natalie Hemby
National Park Radio
Neal Francis
O.N.E The Duo
Oliver Hazard
Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls
Peter Bradley Adams
Phillip-Michael Scales
Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers
The Pine Hill Haints
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Poor Nameless Boy
Queen Esther
Rachel Baiman
Rainbow Girls
Raye Zaragoza
Rodney Crowell
Ruthie Collins
Ryan Culwell
S.G. Goodman
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Sean Rowe
Shannon McNally
The Shootouts
Sierra Ferrell
Southern Avenue
Steve Forbert
Steve Poltz
Sue Foley
The Suitcase Junket
SUSTO
Suzanne Santo
Taylor McCall
Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur
Thomas Csorba
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Tré Burt
The Vegabonds
Victoria Bailey
Vincent Neil Emerson
Violet Bell
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
The Wandering Hearts
Waylon Payne
Wesley Dean
The Whitmore Sisters
William Prince
The Winnie Blues
Yasmin Williams