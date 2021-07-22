Americana Announces First Of 240 Performers

The Americana Music Association announced today the first 165 of 240 acts slated to perform at their annual AMERICANAFEST, which runs from September 22-25 in Nashville, TN.

Returning for its 21st year, the four-day festival and conference event will once again fill Music City with award-winning legends, trailblazing mainstays and buzzworthy newcomers, showcasing the breadth of Americana’s influence on a global scale.

A list of the first round of performers can be found below.

2021 AMERICANAFEST Festival Passes are now on sale to the public at $199. Available online here, Festival Passes allow admission into all evening showcase venues and select sanctioned special events.

2021 Conference + Festival Passes (currently on-sale at the standard rate of $399/$299 for Americana Music Association members) can be purchased here and provide access to the daytime educational conference, the nighttime music festival plus all sanctioned special events.

List of Acts Confirmed to Showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2021:

The 40 Acre Mule

Aaron Raitiere

Adam Chaffins

AHI

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Allison Russell

Amy Helm

Ana Egge

Andrea von Kampen

Andrew Leahey & the Homestead

Anna Tivel

The Arcadian Wild

Arlo McKinley

Barbaro

The Barefoot Movement

Barnstar!

Bella White

Beta Radio

Beth Nielsen Chapman

Bones Owens

Boy Golden

Brandy Clark

Brittney Spencer

Brock Gonyea

Caleb Caudle

Carolina Story

Cary Morin & Ghost Dog

Cat Clyde

Charlie Marie

Chastity Brown

Chris Pierce

Christian Lopez

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Companion

Cordovas

Courtney Hartman

Crys Matthews

Daniel Donato

Danni Nicholls

Dar Williams

Darin and Brooke Aldridge

Dave Hause

David Ramirez

The Dead South

Digging Roots

Don Bryant

Doug Seegers

Early James

Elise Davis

Emily Scott Robinson

Emily West

Emma Hern

Emma Swift

Erin Viancourt

Evan Bartels

Ferris & Sylvester

Fretland

Gabe Lee

Garrison Starr

Golden Shoals

Great Peacock

Greyhounds

Hogslop String Band

Ida Mae

Ira Wolf

Israel Nash

Izzy Heltai

Jack Broadbent

Jackson County Line

Jackson+Sellers

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Jason Ringenberg

Jeffrey Martin

Jeremie Albino

Jill Andrews

Jillette Johnson

Jim Lauderdale

Joachim Cooder

John Craigie

John R. Miller

Jonathan TylerJoshua Radin

Joshua Ray Walker

Julian Taylor

Kaiti Jones

Kashena Sampson

Kathleen Edwards

Katie Toupin

Kelsey Waldon

Kiefer Sutherland

Kristina Murray

Langhorne Slim

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards

Lauren Morrow

Leah Blevins

Leigh Nash

Lilly Hiatt

Lilly Winwood

The Local Honeys

Lydia Loveless

Maggie Rose

Making Movies

Mando Saenz

Mariel Buckley

Marshall Chapman

Mary Bragg

Matt Costa

Matt the Electrician

Maya de Vitry

The McCrary Sisters

Melissa Carper

Michaela Anne

Mike & The Moonpies

Miko Marks

The Minks

Moonsville Collective

Natalie Hemby

National Park Radio

Neal Francis

O.N.E The Duo

Oliver Hazard

Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls

Peter Bradley Adams

Phillip-Michael Scales

Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers

The Pine Hill Haints

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Poor Nameless Boy

Queen Esther

Rachel Baiman

Rainbow Girls

Raye Zaragoza

Rodney Crowell

Ruthie Collins

Ryan Culwell

S.G. Goodman

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Sean Rowe

Shannon McNally

The Shootouts

Sierra Ferrell

Southern Avenue

Steve Forbert

Steve Poltz

Sue Foley

The Suitcase Junket

SUSTO

Suzanne Santo

Taylor McCall

Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur

Thomas Csorba

TK & The Holy Know-Nothings

Tré Burt

The Vegabonds

Victoria Bailey

Vincent Neil Emerson

Violet Bell

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno

The Wandering Hearts

Waylon Payne

Wesley Dean

The Whitmore Sisters

William Prince

The Winnie Blues

Yasmin Williams